Wisconsin Democrats Don't Seem Too Enthusiastic About the Midterms

It sure looks like voter enthusiasm in Wisconsin isn't what the Democrat Party would like it to be. Mail-in absentee voting is down almost 18 percent across the Dairy State compared to the 2022 midterms, and the declines are heavier in blue areas like the cities of Milwaukee and Madison.

Advertisement

Mail-in 📬 #absenteevoting is down nearly 18% across #Wisconsin compared to 2022, with more pronounced declines in heavily #Dem @cityofmilwaukee + @CityofMadison, according to a check of new numbers released by @WI_Elections.



There’s been a high-profile battle over… pic.twitter.com/MlscLdUftl — WisPolitics (State Affairs Pro Wisco) (@WisPolitics) October 6, 2026

President Trump has made mail-in balloting a target of his second term, rightly arguing the system is ripe for fraud. But the Wisconsin GOP (WisGOP) says the decrease shows a lack of Democrat enthusiasm while the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) say mail-in voting is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

That last point makes no sense. The 2022 midterms were well after most COVID restrictions were lifted, and just a few months before President Biden declared the pandemic over in April 2023. Then again, this summer we saw Democratic Socialists gather and all of them were wearing masks, so for some people the pandemic hasn't ended.

The drop in Madison is 29%, Milwaukee 19.7%.@WisGOP says a sign Dems lack enthusiasm.@WisDems says likely continued return to pre-pandemic behavior.



Early, in-person voting starts Oct. 20. Will provide a better picture of what's going on with early vote in Wisconsin. https://t.co/l6Gaqp1NvA — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) October 6, 2026

Speaking of the Democratic Socialists, we have to wonder if the WisDems' railroading of Francesca Hong has damaged voter enthusiasm.

There's also an interesting line in the latest Marquette Poll that shows one-third of Wisconsin Democrats have either an unfavorable opinion of Crowley or "don't know" what their opinion is. Meanwhile, almost 80 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of Tiffany.

Marquette Poll: A third of Wisconsin Democrats have either have an unfavorable opinion of Crowley or don't know.

79 percent of Republicans have a favorable opinion of Tiffany.

Voters should be suspicious of any politician who can't get their own party behind them. pic.twitter.com/DneyUQLcSZ — The Badger Pundit (@JamesBohnWI) October 6, 2026

Crowley dropped out of the Democrat primary over the summer for a reason.

Uh oh indeed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.