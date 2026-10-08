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Wisconsin Democrats Don't Seem Too Enthusiastic About the Midterms

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 08, 2026 4:45 PM
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Wisconsin Democrats Don't Seem Too Enthusiastic About the Midterms
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

It sure looks like voter enthusiasm in Wisconsin isn't what the Democrat Party would like it to be. Mail-in absentee voting is down almost 18 percent across the Dairy State compared to the 2022 midterms, and the declines are heavier in blue areas like the cities of Milwaukee and Madison.

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President Trump has made mail-in balloting a target of his second term, rightly arguing the system is ripe for fraud. But the Wisconsin GOP (WisGOP) says the decrease shows a lack of Democrat enthusiasm while the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) say mail-in voting is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

That last point makes no sense. The 2022 midterms were well after most COVID restrictions were lifted, and just a few months before President Biden declared the pandemic over in April 2023. Then again, this summer we saw Democratic Socialists gather and all of them were wearing masks, so for some people the pandemic hasn't ended.

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Speaking of the Democratic Socialists, we have to wonder if the WisDems' railroading of Francesca Hong has damaged voter enthusiasm.

There's also an interesting line in the latest Marquette Poll that shows one-third of Wisconsin Democrats have either an unfavorable opinion of Crowley or "don't know" what their opinion is. Meanwhile, almost 80 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of Tiffany.

Crowley dropped out of the Democrat primary over the summer for a reason.

Uh oh indeed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | WISCONSIN
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