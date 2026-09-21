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More Democrats Plan to Vote In-Person This Year. Is It a Sign Things Aren't Going Well for Them?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 21, 2026 1:30 PM
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More Democrats Plan to Vote In-Person This Year. Is It a Sign Things Aren't Going Well for Them?
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

With President Trump working to crack down on voter fraud and the abuse of mail-in voting, the media are doing their best to spin this as a win for Democrats. Axios reports that more Dems plan to vote in person this year instead of by mail-in ballot.

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Here's more:


Democrats are increasingly planning to vote in person in November's midterm elections amid President Trump's attacks on mail-in voting, according to a new NBC News poll.

Why it matters: Democrats have relied heavily on mail voting in recent elections, but the poll points to a shift toward casting ballots early in person.



  • "36% of Democrats now say they plan to vote in person at an early voting site — up 6 points from a similar point two years ago," per NBC. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
  • "Another 36% say they plan to vote in person at the polls on Election Day, roughly the same as in 2024 (35%), while 5% say they are not sure how they would vote or are unlikely to vote at all."

Flashback: In 2024, Democrats were more likely than Republicans to vote by mail (44%-26%), while Republicans were more likely than Democrats to vote on Election Day (39%-28%), according to Pew Research Center.

Some think this is indicative of the success of President Trump's initiatives to secure our elections.

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That sounds about right.

This is another possibility.

Yes, it is. We remember that, too. How'd that work out for Democrats?

We have to wonder if the Dems are reading the signs and see a brutal midterm for them, and this is their way of excusing the losses.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | POLLING | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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