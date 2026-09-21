More Democrats Plan to Vote In-Person This Year. Is It a Sign Things Aren't Going Well for Them?

With President Trump working to crack down on voter fraud and the abuse of mail-in voting, the media are doing their best to spin this as a win for Democrats. Axios reports that more Dems plan to vote in person this year instead of by mail-in ballot.

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More Democrats plan to vote in person in midterms https://t.co/tzjlwUYwqm — Axios (@axios) September 20, 2026

Here's more:



Democrats are increasingly planning to vote in person in November's midterm elections amid President Trump's attacks on mail-in voting, according to a new NBC News poll. Why it matters: Democrats have relied heavily on mail voting in recent elections, but the poll points to a shift toward casting ballots early in person.

By the numbers: The NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters, conducted Sept. 11-15, found 23% of registered Democratic voters plan to vote by The NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters, conducted Sept. 11-15, found 23% of registered Democratic voters plan to vote by mail in the midterms, down from 34% at this point in 2024.

"36% of Democrats now say they plan to vote in person at an early voting site — up 6 points from a similar point two years ago," per NBC. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

"Another 36% say they plan to vote in person at the polls on Election Day, roughly the same as in 2024 (35%), while 5% say they are not sure how they would vote or are unlikely to vote at all." Flashback: In 2024, Democrats were more likely than Republicans to vote by mail (44%-26%), while Republicans were more likely than Democrats to vote on Election Day (39%-28%), according to Pew Research Center.

Some think this is indicative of the success of President Trump's initiatives to secure our elections.

> Trump and Republicans crack down on fraud-by-mail



> Magically, fewer Democrats have requested mail-in ballots compared to 2024 and 2022



- S**tlib media runs cover for the Dems by saying "akshully they're just planning to vote in-person this year" https://t.co/m0k0MqWsBZ — RightWI (@RightWI1776) September 20, 2026

That sounds about right.

What this actually says is that early and mail vote...arent looking as good for Dems they need.



Chair! https://t.co/FkF6ATsEd6 pic.twitter.com/4JBCcYg5lR — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 20, 2026

This is another possibility.

Just a reminder this was the same cope for 2024 when early/mail votes for Dem weren’t good. https://t.co/Tzg3TphlFL — Kipper (@KipperkipKipper) September 20, 2026

Yes, it is. We remember that, too. How'd that work out for Democrats?

Translation:



EV and mail isn’t looking as good for Dems as we need it to



So democrats, for no reason, are going to buck their near decade trend of low initiative shadow voting and ballot harvesting to storm the voting booths. — DA Ronin (@DARonin4) September 20, 2026

We have to wonder if the Dems are reading the signs and see a brutal midterm for them, and this is their way of excusing the losses.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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