David Crowley Just Demonstrated How Woke He Really Is

Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) really wanted to run David Crowley as the moderate option to Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong, who has all but dropped off the map of Wisconsin politics since August 11. That's when Crowley narrowly — and we do mean narrowly — defeated her in the primary, squeaking by with 0.42 percent of the vote.

Advertisement

But the reality is that David Crowley is not fundamentally different than Hong. Sure, he's pro-data center (which Hong was not), but as we told you about, the "Data Center David" attacks seem to be harming Crowley's campaign. Other than that, Crowley said his policies don't really differ from Hong's. That means defunding the police, ending school choice, and massive tax increases are all on the table. He also wants "climate resilience pay," whatever that is.

Making sure we invest in Wisconsin and Wisconsinites, that’s the leadership we need, and it is what David Crowley will do for us.



Read more: https://t.co/1krLKfjQtJ pic.twitter.com/BAdXWpuUqv — Wisconsin Democrats (@WisDems) August 26, 2026

And we know Crowley will certainly raise taxes. For five out of six years, he raised Milwaukee County property taxes and the one year he didn't, he raised the sales tax astronomically and celebrated by eating cake. He's also left the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office understaffed, making the county less safe.

But his woke and far-left policies go beyond taxing, spending, and hating law enforcement aren't where it ends. Crowley also said that Milwaukee County is on "stolen land."

🚨 WATCH: David Crowley says that Milwaukee is on stolen land and that Wisconsinites are not the "rightful stewards" of our state's land.



How can someone be our Governor if they don't even believe our state should exist in the first place? pic.twitter.com/QeRRpeTAbM — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 26, 2026

"Where we reside here at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, on traditional Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk, and Menomonie homeland, right on the southwest shore of Michigami," he said. "For more than 500 years, Native Americans have demonstrated incredible resilience in the face of violent attempts to separate them from their land, culture, and history. We acknowledge that we stand on land taken from its rightful stewards."

Then, once again, we'll ask: Why doesn't Crowley give the county back to those tribes?

Crowley was also endorsed by the extreme Human Rights Campaign, where he vowed to enact a radical LGBTQ agenda if he wins.

In Wisconsin, love is love is love.



I’m proud to have the support of the Human Rights Campaign, and as your next governor, I’ll never stop fighting to make sure Wisconsin is grounded in equality, fairness, and safety for all. pic.twitter.com/BgFvH14AMv — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) August 27, 2026

Advertisement

That means boys in girls' sports and bathrooms and state-sanctioned gender mutilation of Wisconsin children.

@DavidCCrowley has been a strong ally and a friend of the LGBTQ+ community. He will continue pushing us forward to live up to our progressive values and traditions. I trust him with my community and I know he’ll stand up for Wisconsin and its LGBTQ citizens. #VoteWithPride🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🗳️ https://t.co/s6z0NS2lyb pic.twitter.com/4Kstfcpf2D — Chris Walton 🏖️☀️ (@ChrisWaltonMKE) August 28, 2026

That's all Wisconsin voters need to know. Crowley isn't a moderate. He's a tax-and-spend, far-left Democrat who will drive this state into the ground.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.