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David Crowley Just Demonstrated How Woke He Really Is

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 28, 2026 3:30 PM
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David Crowley Just Demonstrated How Woke He Really Is
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) really wanted to run David Crowley as the moderate option to Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong, who has all but dropped off the map of Wisconsin politics since August 11. That's when Crowley narrowly — and we do mean narrowly — defeated her in the primary, squeaking by with 0.42 percent of the vote.

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But the reality is that David Crowley is not fundamentally different than Hong. Sure, he's pro-data center (which Hong was not), but as we told you about, the "Data Center David" attacks seem to be harming Crowley's campaign. Other than that, Crowley said his policies don't really differ from Hong's. That means defunding the police, ending school choice, and massive tax increases are all on the table. He also wants "climate resilience pay," whatever that is.

And we know Crowley will certainly raise taxes. For five out of six years, he raised Milwaukee County property taxes and the one year he didn't, he raised the sales tax astronomically and celebrated by eating cake. He's also left the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office understaffed, making the county less safe.

But his woke and far-left policies go beyond taxing, spending, and hating law enforcement aren't where it ends. Crowley also said that Milwaukee County is on "stolen land."

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"Where we reside here at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, on traditional Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk, and Menomonie homeland, right on the southwest shore of Michigami," he said. "For more than 500 years, Native Americans have demonstrated incredible resilience in the face of violent attempts to separate them from their land, culture, and history. We acknowledge that we stand on land taken from its rightful stewards."

Then, once again, we'll ask: Why doesn't Crowley give the county back to those tribes?

Crowley was also endorsed by the extreme Human Rights Campaign, where he vowed to enact a radical LGBTQ agenda if he wins.

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That means boys in girls' sports and bathrooms and state-sanctioned gender mutilation of Wisconsin children.

That's all Wisconsin voters need to know. Crowley isn't a moderate. He's a tax-and-spend, far-left Democrat who will drive this state into the ground.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TAXES | WISCONSIN | WOKE
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