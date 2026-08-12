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Even This NBC News Election Analyst Couldn't Take the Wisconsin Primary Shenanigans

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 12, 2026 7:00 AM
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Even This NBC News Election Analyst Couldn't Take the Wisconsin Primary Shenanigans
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It was another chaotic night for the ‘our elections are fine’ folks. It’s fitting that this mess happened nearly a month after President Donald J. Trump gave a primetime address about election issues. Sure, that speech mainly focused on foreign interference from China and noncitizens on voter rolls, but here’s the main point: There are problems. There are vulnerabilities that need fixing. Democrats and the liberal media dismissed the speech, and then New Jersey found illegal aliens on their rolls. Now, Wisconsin is leaving USB sticks with voter data all over the place, which caused delays. Oh, and the servers went down. The bluest states seem unable to get their act together when it comes to counting ballots and processing data. 

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NBC News’ Steve Kornacki was all of us when that news dropped last night:

Amy will have more on the results later this morning, but Francesca Hong, the favorite in polling for the Wisconsin gubernatorial primary and someone whose win would have marked another milestone for the socialists’ insurgency within the Democrat Party, fell short. She was defeated by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. The polling was off again, much as it was in Michigan with Abdul El-Sayed, who was supposed to deliver a double-digit victory over Rep. Haley Stevens but ended up winning by just one percentage point. 

We're in the dog days of summer. It's the beginning of the end of the election cycle, when things turn into a mad dash, but polling is still very much iffy. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL ALIEN | POLLING | WISCONSIN
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