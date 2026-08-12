Even This NBC News Election Analyst Couldn't Take the Wisconsin Primary Shenanigans

It was another chaotic night for the ‘our elections are fine’ folks. It’s fitting that this mess happened nearly a month after President Donald J. Trump gave a primetime address about election issues. Sure, that speech mainly focused on foreign interference from China and noncitizens on voter rolls, but here’s the main point: There are problems. There are vulnerabilities that need fixing. Democrats and the liberal media dismissed the speech, and then New Jersey found illegal aliens on their rolls. Now, Wisconsin is leaving USB sticks with voter data all over the place, which caused delays. Oh, and the servers went down. The bluest states seem unable to get their act together when it comes to counting ballots and processing data.

Advertisement

Huge update: 5 of 9 USB drives had audit logs, not actual results, copied to them. Bipartisan commission will go back to election warehouse, redownload, drive back again. 15k ballots believe to be impacted.



One hour delay



“Human error” says Paulina Gutierrez pic.twitter.com/R51XAHiJmo — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) August 12, 2026

UPDATE: There will be a very long delay to the Milwaukee upload. Five of the USB sticks were missing results from the election.



Election officials have to go back to the absentee facility to get the results again. — Alexander Shur (@AlexanderShur) August 12, 2026

The Crowley watch party is wrapping up, and he won't be taking the stage to speak, campaign staff confirms.



The decision to close things up comes as the race is too close to call and reporting delays affect Milwaukee and Green County. — Hope Karnopp (@hopekarnopp) August 12, 2026

More bad news: Green County is experiencing a server issue.



"...The transmitted results are currently contained in encrypted files that County staff are unable to access or open for reporting."



Clerk says results might not be available until Wednesdayhttps://t.co/7q8tmpNGY8 — Hope Karnopp (@hopekarnopp) August 12, 2026

Francesca Hong was closing the gap with Absentee ballots… then she somehow loses the absentee vote in Milwaukee County after they had to fix a "Tabulation Error" pic.twitter.com/jjBUosh5Hq — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) August 12, 2026

Photo obtained from inside the Milwaukee central count location pic.twitter.com/XpTTHvZaLW — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) August 12, 2026

NBC News’ Steve Kornacki was all of us when that news dropped last night:

Steve Kornacki is slowly losing his mind https://t.co/84sA7npIg4 pic.twitter.com/7J2xXbuksN — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) August 12, 2026

😬The most AWKWARD 3:44 of election night results you'll see on television as NBC News' Steve Kornacki tries to explain that they're ending their live coverage of the Wisconsin Democratic primary due to a MASSIVE election data error.



Milwaukee County officials announced a… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2026

Amy will have more on the results later this morning, but Francesca Hong, the favorite in polling for the Wisconsin gubernatorial primary and someone whose win would have marked another milestone for the socialists’ insurgency within the Democrat Party, fell short. She was defeated by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. The polling was off again, much as it was in Michigan with Abdul El-Sayed, who was supposed to deliver a double-digit victory over Rep. Haley Stevens but ended up winning by just one percentage point.

Everyone watching Wisconsin’s election returns come in. pic.twitter.com/JcOzOByT1M — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) August 12, 2026

We're in the dog days of summer. It's the beginning of the end of the election cycle, when things turn into a mad dash, but polling is still very much iffy.

This is a serious problem where these bad polls imo are actually impacting races.



We’ve seen several examples of polls showing big leads for far-left candidates and associated media narratives. The result has been to suppress votes in what were actually close races. https://t.co/MapqNQNZSa — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 12, 2026

Advertisement

Things have gone from bad to worse for Democrat Socialist darling Francesca Hong in Wisconsin.



David Crowley now has an 86% chance of defeating her in the Democrat gubernatorial primary.



Looks like the socialist’s “ironclad” grip on the party wasn’t quite as tight as they… https://t.co/FOJnhhPeO4 pic.twitter.com/2XjlSzuRHc — Overton (@overton_news) August 12, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.