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Did Chris Murphy Really Just Say This About Illegal Alien Crime?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 27, 2026 10:00 AM
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Did Chris Murphy Really Just Say This About Illegal Alien Crime?
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

In February, President Trump hosted a remembrance service for Angel Families, a group for the loved ones of victims of illegal alien violent crime. It is a tragic club with ever-growing numbers. Just last week, 42-year-old Carmen Lizet Puch was stabbed to death near a running trail in Fairfax County, Virginia. Puch had a young daughter. Her murderer, Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos, is an illegal alien from El Salvador who reportedly tried to light Puch's body on fire after he stabbed her.

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But Democrats don't like to be reminded of this. Last month, during a Congressional hearing in which Jessica Gorman testified, Rep. Pramila Jayapal basically said her party didn't have time to care about or listen to Angel Moms like Gorman. Her daughter, Sheridan, was shot and killed by an illegal alien in Chicago. Sheridan was just 18 years old.

Now Sen. Chris Murphy is saying that illegal alien violent crime isn't a real problem.

"I guess you first have to identify what the problem is," Murphy said. "The problem, according to the Trump administration, is a country that has been invaded, a country that is a risk physically because of the presence of people from other countries. That is a fake problem; that is not a real problem. Nobody likes to hear this."

Simply incredible.

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Yes, he actually said that, and we know Democrats care about illegal aliens more than Americans.

They cannot be better.

The increased housing costs, the crime, the rising prices on food and increased taxes to pay for welfare (and all the welfare fraud) are no big deal, according to Murphy.

Democrats are more than willing to sacrifice our sons and daughters if it means they can get illegal alien votes.

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Bank on it. They'll open the borders, abolish ICE, and give every illegal amnesty.

This is why November is so important, and Murphy's comments should be in an ad featuring the victims of illegal alien crime, and that ad should play on a loop from now until the midterms.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANGEL FAMILIES | CHRIS MURPHY | CRIME | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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