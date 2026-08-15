Antifa Merchandise Distributed at James Talarico's Latest Campaign Rally

Merchandise promoting the left-wing terror group Antifa were given out for free at Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico’s latest rally, according to Current Revolt.

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Pro-Antifa buttons are being handed out for free at a James Talarico rally tonight in Killeen. pic.twitter.com/RkAkXTra9d — Tony Ortiz (Current Revolt) (@CurrentRevolt) August 15, 2026

Some of the stickers and buttons read “Anti Fascist Social Club” and “Auntifa,” while others printed the word “Antifa” onto a graphic. Additional merchandise portrayed President Donald Trump as Marie Antoniette, the Queen Consort of France who was executed during the French Revolution, while another ominously read “He’s on the List.” A final sticker read “It’s Okay to Punch Nazis,” sparking reminders to the language used on Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s ammunition that conservatives have argued has been used to demonize right-wing Americans to justify violence.

They don’t kill you because you’re a Nazi, they call you a Nazi so they can kill you.



Political violence is a left-wing phenomenon.



Enough is enough — we need to shut it down. pic.twitter.com/OvMKbW0X3c — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 16, 2025

Robinson famously carved “"hey, fascist! Catch" onto one of the rounds loaded in his firearm, among other leftist slogans.

Gov. Spencer Cox says that the suspect who killed Charlie Kirk had bullet casing with "hey, fascist! catch" written on them with an Antifa symbol. pic.twitter.com/CRj2tPYBJc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2025

The Talarico campaign has been desperate to moderate as Election Day draws near. Talarico himself has gone on tour to walk back many of the claims he has made about the border, firearms, and gender reassignment surgery. The campaign has gone as far as promoting fake Republican voters who have turned their back on the GOP for supposedly becoming too radical in a campaign ad.

Talarico will take on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for control of the Texas Senate seat in November’s midterm elections.

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