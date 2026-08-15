DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Antifa Merchandise Distributed at James Talarico's Latest Campaign Rally

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 15, 2026 10:00 AM
Advertisement
Antifa Merchandise Distributed at James Talarico's Latest Campaign Rally
AP Photo/Brenda Bazán

Merchandise promoting the left-wing terror group Antifa were given out for free at Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico’s latest rally, according to Current Revolt.

Advertisement

Some of the stickers and buttons read “Anti Fascist Social Club” and “Auntifa,” while others printed the word “Antifa” onto a graphic. Additional merchandise portrayed President Donald Trump as Marie Antoniette, the Queen Consort of France who was executed during the French Revolution, while another ominously read “He’s on the List.” A final sticker read “It’s Okay to Punch Nazis,” sparking reminders to the language used on Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s ammunition that conservatives have argued has been used to demonize right-wing Americans to justify violence.

Robinson famously carved “"hey, fascist! Catch" onto one of the rounds loaded in his firearm, among other leftist slogans.

Recommended
Bill Maher's Take on Trump's Secret Turkey Flight Will Not Please the Lib Press Corps Matt Vespa The Biggest Garbage Heaps in Human History Paul Driessen
Advertisement

The Talarico campaign has been desperate to moderate as Election Day draws near. Talarico himself has gone on tour to walk back many of the claims he has made about the border, firearms, and gender reassignment surgery. The campaign has gone as far as promoting fake Republican voters who have turned their back on the GOP for supposedly becoming too radical in a campaign ad.

Talarico will take on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for control of the Texas Senate seat in November’s midterm elections.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ANTIFA | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Bill Maher's Take on Trump's Secret Turkey Flight Will Not Please the Lib Press Corps

Bill Maher's Take on Trump's Secret Turkey Flight Will Not Please the Lib Press Corps

Matt Vespa
The Biggest Garbage Heaps in Human History

The Biggest Garbage Heaps in Human History

Paul Driessen
Rep. Andy Ogles Just Handed Trump a Major Immigration Win

Rep. Andy Ogles Just Handed Trump a Major Immigration Win

Joe Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos