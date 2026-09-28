Talarico’s 'Mentor' and Pastor Talks His Radical Economic Agenda

Texas Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico has called St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin home since he was two years old. It has been led for 35 years by Rev. Jim Rigby, whom Talarico calls a “mentor,” according to The Christian Post.

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Undercover video obtained exclusively by Townhall shows Rigby musing about his economic philosophy — a philosophy that has undoubtedly been impressed upon Talarico for virtually the candidate’s entire life.

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“I think capitalism is in death throes,” Rigby says in the video. “You're gonna have to throw everything overboard. It’s like, that’s the next chapter of human rights. It’s like, life, liberty, pursuit of happiness is not capitalism. That every person has a right to medicine, to a livable wage, stuff. That's not radical.”

Rigby asserts the United States is the only developed nation “that doesn’t have that stuff. And they’re calling that communism.”

“So, to me, just stop looking at the label and what is it that you want?” he continues in the video.

“Gandhi and Martin Luther King were democratic socialists. That’s the next chapter, and it’s not this horrific thing. It's like, that’s what the rest of the civilized world calls sanity.”

Talarico's philosophy seems to have been led by Rigby.

“I’m so thankful that you asked this question,” CNN reported Talarico said at an event in 2020, “and also thankful that young activists have really drawn the link between climate change and white supremacy and capitalism in our country.”

He continued, “And I think only understanding the ways that all three of those oppressive systems work together are we going to be able to begin the process of dismantling them.”

But today, Talarico is posturing as a capitalist.

“James is a proud capitalist and agrees with the majority of Texans that racism, natural disasters, and a billionaire-controlled economy are all problems we need to address,” campaign spokesman JT Ennis told CNN after the 2020 comments resurfaced, according to Texas Scorecard.

Ken Paxton campaign spokeswoman Madison Cercy said the resurfaced statement “just confirmed what we already knew: James Talarico is a Democratic Socialist who wants to destroy economic opportunity, ban oil and gas, and raise taxes to pay for his radical agenda.”

“Talarico called capitalism an ‘oppressive system’ and said the Texas oil and gas was ‘not gonna last.’ His views and values are completely antithetical to Texas and are a threat to our way of life,” she told Texas Scorecard.

Faith Channels Media reported Talarico has “identified Rigby as an important influence on his worldview.”

“Talarico grew up attending St. Andrew’s, where Rigby baptized him, married his parents and later delivered the invocation at his swearing in ceremony,” according to the outlet.

In a 2025 sermon, Rigby said he “could not think of a major American problem that could be solved within the existing confines of capitalism,” Faith Channels Media reported.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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