House Republicans Have a Record Campaign-Cash Advantage Over The Democrats

The National Republican Congressional has posted its largest cash advantage ever over its Democrat counterparts, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

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🚨RECORD CASH ADVANTAGE🚨



46 days out, the @NRCC has $89 million in the bank. The biggest lead we’ve ever had this late in a cycle.



Money. Candidates. Message.



Every dollar will work to grow this majority in November. pic.twitter.com/1LEqgSVg2o — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) September 18, 2026

🚨🚨🚨 The @NRCC just posted its largest-EVER cash advantage over the DCCC at this point in an election cycle.



Posted a massive $13.5M in August and grew our war chest to $89M, giving House Republicans a historic $13.5M advantage over the DCCC.



Let's win this thing. https://t.co/OYj1kkobMx — Mike Marinella (@mike_marinella) September 18, 2026

NRCC officials announced on Friday that they had raised an astonishing $13.5 million in August, successfully outraising their opposition by $1.5 million in a single month. The stellar fundraising performance last month means that the House Republican group now holds a record $13.5 million cash-on-hand advantage over the DCCC, and holds nearly $90 million in cash with just 45 days remaining until the midterm elections.

"While House Democrats bowed down to the socialists, their momentum and fundraising evaporated,” NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said in a press release. “Now they're running a bailout fund for the socialist agenda that sank them. Republicans have the money, the candidates, and the message, and we're putting every dollar to work to defy history and expand this majority in November."

Democrats have had serious financial woes in the midterm cycle, all while Republicans have set numerous fundraising records over the past few months. Most notably, the Democratic National Committee was forced to mortgage off its headquarters to gain quick cash over the summer after Republicans successfully redistricted in several states around the country.

Now, Republicans will be able to press their cash advantage in the waning days of the midterm election cycle.

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