House Democrats will reportedly introduce a bill tomorrow that seeks to provide amnesty for illegal aliens who have final orders of removal, ABC reported.

The bill, called the “Protect Our Neighbors Act," will be introduced by California Democrat Rep. Lateefah Simon (CA-12).

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The proposal would reportedly allow final orders of removal to expire 10 years after they were issued for illegal aliens in the U.S. who have not been convicted of a crime.

🚨 SCOOP: House Dems will introduce an immigration bill tomorrow that would provide relief to some immigrants who have final orders of removal but no criminal record, and create a pathway for them to obtain legal permanent residency. Last year, I reported on Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old grandmother who had lived in the San Francisco Bay Area for three decades before she was deported to India. Now her case is the inspiration for this new legislation, which is led by @RepLSimon. Shared first with @ABC 👇 https://t.co/8cBCEYPGM2 — Juhi Doshi (@juhidoshi_) November 18, 2026

There are roughly 1.6 million illegal aliens who live in the U.S. who have been given a final order of removal.

Hakeem Jeffries says that if Democrats take back the House, one of their first moves will be pushing through a mass amnesty bill for illegal immigrants. “We are going to move the Dream and Promise Act in the next Congress, early in the next Congress.” Jeffries made the pledge while calling ICE “totally out of control” and demanding its $75 billion in funding be redirected. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 17, 2026





ABC reports that House Dems will introduce a bill tomorrow that would create a pathway to a green card for illegal aliens with final orders of removal (final deportation orders after appeals have been exhausted) and put a 10 year expiration date on these final deportation orders. In February, former Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons testified to Congress that there were more than 1.6 million illegal aliens with deportation orders in the US. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 18, 2026

If they have final orders of removal, it means they applied for asylum and their claims were found fraudulent and they have no legal right to be here. There is absolutely no reason for them to get legal permanent residence. It would be like losing a lawsuit and expecting money — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 18, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Democrats are ALREADY introducing a bill in the House essentially giving AMNESTY to some illegals with final orders of removal but have "no criminal record" NO. ABSOLUTELY NOT. The Trump admin CANNOT BUDGE on deportations. Moreover, the bill would put a 10-year EXPIRATION DATE on final deportation orders, per @BillMelugin_ So basically, all they have to do is hide from ICE for TEN YEARS, and then they get a pathway to a greencard. BS! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 18, 2026

Amnesty first, affordability last. — National Immigration Center for Enforcement (@NICEnforcement) November 18, 2026

"Your deportation order now comes with an expiration date." 🚨 That's the bill House Democrats are introducing tomorrow. They're calling it the Protect Our Neighbors Act. Here's how it works. A judge orders you removed. You lose your appeals. You don't leave. Stay ten years without a criminal conviction and the order goes away. Then they hand you a path to a green card. Think about that. The person who obeyed the judge and went home gets nothing. The one who ignored the order gets rewarded. These people already had their due process. A judge heard the case. It's over. This bill says a court order means nothing if you outlast it. And funding and administrative delays don't count against the clock. So sanctuary politicians block ICE, slow down removals, and the clock keeps running for the alien. Green card today, citizenship tomorrow, a vote after that. Nobody should be rewarded with legal status for ignoring and evading our laws. This isn't about rule of law or due process. It's about future voters. @ICEgov @Jim_Jordan @DHSgov @Phase2Deport https://t.co/DNtXMIWurr — Scott Mechkowski (@ScottMechkowski) November 18, 2026

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