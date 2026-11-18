The Left, which complains constantly about "colonialism" and "imperialism," has no problem dictating to Israel what sort of country it should be — something they would never do to one of dozens of Muslim-majority nations in the world where, unlike Israel, women, gays, and religious minorities don't have equal rights. We didn't see any Democrats lecture Egypt or Turkey when they denied a gay cruise docking over the summer, for example. That cruise would've been allowed to dock in Israel, however.

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Now Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is talking about how Israel should conduct itself as a nation, showing his anti-Israel, antisemitic bias, but his ignorance of what Israel is.

Abdul El-Sayed on what Israel should be:



I believe that Israel ought to be a country that upholds equal rights for all of its citizens, does not identify itself with a culture or a faith, and that dignifies the rights of those citizens to live free under its laws.



That's,… pic.twitter.com/lYRRTrQ96J — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2026

"I believe that Israel ought to be a country that upholds equal rights for all of its citizens ... does not identify itself with a culture or a faith, and that dignifies the rights of those citizens," El-Sayed said.

Israel is the only nation in the Middle East where citizens have equal rights. The fact that El-Sayed doesn't want it to be a Jewish state is revealing.

@AbdulElSayed Please offer an example from the 50+ Muslim majority countries that ALREADY exist where they "uphold equal rights for all their citizens, doesn't identify itself with a culture or faith, etc etc".



You are suggesting that the MOST virulently anti Jewish/anti… — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) November 18, 2026

He won't, because he can't.

There are 50 Muslim nations which are horrible for minorities, women, gays, atheists and even nominal Muslims. (And no Jews left and almost no Christians.)



This jihadi midget is obsessed with the one place in the Middle East that has anything remotely close to coexistence.



But… https://t.co/TWSTs0cNCp — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 18, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Oh, look. An Egyptian Muslim from a country where criticizing Prophet Muhammad puts you in prison is lecturing Jews on how to run their own country (where criticizing Judaism is legal).



Islamonazi hypocrisy is incredible. pic.twitter.com/rZ9I1NCw6X — Luai Ahmed (@JustLuai) November 18, 2026

Notice how the Left glosses over the freedoms in Israel.

There it is. He’s was only just shy during the primary. This is the tone that made me first start to suspect he was an antisemite.



The 1 Jewish state needs to be destroyed of its ancestral intertwined faith and culture.



Abdul would never make such a demand of any of the 57… https://t.co/CE4Hv63ntW — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) November 18, 2026

This is who he always was.

Haha! The child of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is not satisfied with 57 Islamic countries where non-Muslims do not enjoy equal rights with Muslims, wants the only Jewish state, where non-Jews enjoy equal rights with Jews, to lose its identity and follow in the footsteps of the… https://t.co/f5VhZFGg6D — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) November 18, 2026

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The hatred of Jews and Israel is the point here.

The thing about @AbdulElSayed is that every single time he's given a chance to extend an olive branch to American Jews, to address the distrust he's sown, he just gives people yet another reason for it. https://t.co/C5eRRVkR8I — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) November 18, 2026

He doesn't care, of course, because this is who he really is.

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