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Republicans Are Dominating the Airwaves While House Democrats Scramble for Cash

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Sep 21, 2026 3:30 PM
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Republicans Are Dominating the Airwaves While House Democrats Scramble for Cash
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The NRCC is unleashing its overwhelming cash advantage over Democrats as the midterms barrel closer, already succeeding in burying the party on the airwaves.

The NRCC raised $13.5 million in August, outpacing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s $12 million haul by $1.5 million. It ended the month with $89 million in cash on hand, compared with roughly $76 million for the DCCC, a record $13 million advantage for House Republicans at this point in the cycle.

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Republicans are already putting that advantage to work. As of September 18, the NRCC had spent $16.9 million on advertising across 39 House districts, while Democrats had spent just $3.7 million in 13, a roughly five-to-one GOP advantage. The NRCC has also reserved nearly $9 million in television advertising across more than 20 competitive House races, leaving Democrats with a very loud and very expensive problem heading into the final stretch. 

As the NRCC notes, much of Democrats’ spending is going toward defending their own vulnerable incumbents, while Republicans are playing offense. And to make matters worse, House Democrats are now going back to donors frustrated with the DCCC and asking for even more cash.

Republicans own the airwaves, and House Democrats can’t afford to fight back," NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said. "Democrats’ socialist bailout fund is being drained to explain away their radical records instead of defining their campaigns, and by the time they find the cash, voters will already know exactly who they are.” 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | REPUBLICAN PARTY | RNC
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