Republicans Are Dominating the Airwaves While House Democrats Scramble for Cash

The NRCC is unleashing its overwhelming cash advantage over Democrats as the midterms barrel closer, already succeeding in burying the party on the airwaves.

The NRCC raised $13.5 million in August, outpacing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s $12 million haul by $1.5 million. It ended the month with $89 million in cash on hand, compared with roughly $76 million for the DCCC, a record $13 million advantage for House Republicans at this point in the cycle.

Advertisement

Cash on hand as of Aug. 31, per latest FEC filings:



DNC: $16.9M ($17.6M debt)

RNC: $125.6M



DSCC: $37.6M

NRSC: $18.7M



DCCC: $75.9M

NRCC: $89.1M — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 21, 2026

Republicans are already putting that advantage to work. As of September 18, the NRCC had spent $16.9 million on advertising across 39 House districts, while Democrats had spent just $3.7 million in 13, a roughly five-to-one GOP advantage. The NRCC has also reserved nearly $9 million in television advertising across more than 20 competitive House races, leaving Democrats with a very loud and very expensive problem heading into the final stretch.

As the NRCC notes, much of Democrats’ spending is going toward defending their own vulnerable incumbents, while Republicans are playing offense. And to make matters worse, House Democrats are now going back to donors frustrated with the DCCC and asking for even more cash.

“Republicans own the airwaves, and House Democrats can’t afford to fight back," NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said. "Democrats’ socialist bailout fund is being drained to explain away their radical records instead of defining their campaigns, and by the time they find the cash, voters will already know exactly who they are.”

Republicans building the largest ground game EVER + historic fundraising advantage 💪



Chairman @RepHudsonNC: "The map is very small. There's only a few seats up for grabs. We are very focused on communicating with voters in those seats. And that's why we're going to win." pic.twitter.com/pNfXs3AoAY — NRCC (@NRCC) September 20, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.