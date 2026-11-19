Two months ago, I wrote a column titled "What's Wrong With Our Schools?" in which I discussed a compelling essay that author Nikole Hannah-Jones had published the week before in The New York Times Magazine. In her piece, Hannah-Jones relates how she and her husband had decided early on to place their daughter, Najya, in a school that was "low-income and mostly Black" in the belief that Najya's presence (and theirs) would improve the quality of education for all children enrolled there.

Advertisement

It did not. And their daughter Najya's education suffered in ways which Hannah-Jones described in painful detail. The schools Najya attended exercised little control over other children's disruptive behavior. Teachers were often absent. Najya's homework wasn't graded, nor were reading assessments required by law being administered. Hannah-Jones' calls and inquiries to teachers and administrators were ignored for weeks or months.

It was eye-opening and distressing for Hannah-Jones. But what her daughter experienced in the New York City schools where she was enrolled is happening all over the country.

America's public education system — once the envy of the world — is in shambles.

The Program for International Student Assessment tracks educational outcomes in reading, mathematics and science across 81 countries, including 37 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member countries. In 2022, U.S. students' average scores lagged behind almost all the other OECD countries, including South Korea, Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand.

According to a 2024 report published by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only about a third of fourth graders, eighth graders and 12th graders were "proficient" or "advanced" in reading. Forty percent of fourth graders were below "basic" in reading, as were a third of eighth graders. Forty percent of eighth graders were unable to meet "basic" standards in math.

The COVID-19 lockdowns certainly made matters worse. According to the Education Recovery Scorecard, a joint venture of Harvard and Stanford universities, U.S. students were still behind in math and reading five years later — and continuing to slip. Chronic absenteeism ("truancy") is also worse than it was before the pandemic.

Some public school systems are worse than others. In Chicago, for example, less than half of grade school or high school students tested read at grade level in reading or math last year, and 40 percent were "chronically absent."

It is not, contrary to what some claim, a matter of needing more money. New York City spends almost $36,000 per student annually. Washington, D.C., spends more than $31,000 per child. Chicago spends $27,000 annually per student. Atlanta spends $26,000. Los Angeles spends $25,000.

This is the equivalent of a year's tuition at a decent private college or university.

It is about having standards and demanding that children meet them.

A woman who has made proving that point her life's work is Katharine Birbalsingh, who bills herself as "Britain's toughest headmistress."

Birbalsingh has done something quite remarkable. In 2014, she founded the Michaela Community School in northwest London, a part of the city where most families are lower-income and nonwhite. These are the children the "experts" (in Great Britain and in the United States) insist cannot succeed because of "the patriarchy" or "systemic racism" or "white supremacy" or a host of other trendy explanations that do nothing to improve the quality of education or poor children's opportunities but do get their advocates tenure, book deals and five-figure speaking engagements.

Advertisement

Birbalsingh proves them all wrong. Journalist Matthew Syed visited the Michaela Community School and interviewed Birbalsingh for the London Times last Sunday. He described his visit as "like going through the wardrobe into Narnia." Children are well-behaved, cheerful, and respectful. More to the point, Birbalsingh's students are scoring at the top of the national exams; 83 percent of the students scored 80 percent or higher last year. Fully 50 percent received a perfect score.

This is supposed to be impossible. But Birbalsingh explains, "Of course, poverty and racism shape outcomes, but when you teach children to think of themselves as victims, it is destructive. I believe in holding kids to account if they don't do their homework. Not making excuses: I couldn't do my homework because I'm poor, or black, or because I've got special needs... If you teach properly and give children a sense of self-belief and resilience, everything changes" (my emphasis).

Syed observes that "(t)his is a school where kids know they will get demerits or detentions if they misbehave or don't respect their teachers, or otherwise undermine lessons. And what's fascinating is that once they have clear boundaries, they thrive."

Birbalsingh has her detractors, of course: the progressive activists, the race-baiters and (unsurprisingly) the teachers' unions. Birbalsingh told Syed that the unions picketed her new school when she started and warned parents that discipline and penalties like detention were going to "harm their kids."

Advertisement

But their real fear wasn't that the Michaela Community School would fail its pupils; it was that Birbalsingh's new school would succeed. That was — and is — the real threat, because it exposes the frauds and fallacies that have been permeating education for the past half-century.

Indeed, this is why Democrats in this country oppose homeschooling, school choice, vouchers and any other policy that gives parents — especially low-income parents — an educational option for their children. Leftists treat their ideologies like religious tenets; God help anyone who tries to prove them wrong.

If Democrats had their way (and the victors in this month's elections will certainly try), there would be no school choice for anyone, rich or poor; all children would be stuck in the public indoctrination factories dominated by the teachers' unions and the unaccountable school board bureaucracies that put pornography in the school libraries, "pride" flags in the classrooms and gender confusion in the curricula. There are countless progressives who still believe — as Hannah-Jones did — that putting middle-class and upper-middle-class children in with poor children is the solution to failing schools. Why not force all students to be there?

But that isn't the answer. As Hannah-Jones discovered, when any school has low — or no — standards, every child suffers, regardless of their socioeconomic background. When teachers, administrators and policymakers are more enamored with their pet theories than they are concerned for children's welfare, the best option is to take your children out and place them elsewhere. If leaving were not possible for anyone, there would be no incentive to change.

Advertisement

Katharine Birbalsingh has it right: Students rise to the level of educators' expectations. We owe it to them to hold them to high standards of behavior and academic performance. And when we do, everything will change.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.