Brandon Gill Announces Massive Fundraising Haul Ahead of the Midterms

Texas Republican Brandon Gill continues to prove that he’s a rising star in conservative politics after he announced a massive Q3 fundraising haul with the midterms drawing near.

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Scoop: Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) raised about $4.7 million in Q3. These fundraising numbers drop after Gill pledged $1.1 million to the NRCC last month and launched a bid for the top Republican position on the House Oversight Committee. More in today’s Punchbowl News AM: https://t.co/pqae4NILHx — Em Luetkemeyer (@em_luetkemeyer) October 6, 2026

Defending the Republican majority is our sole mission this November. It’s an honor to fight alongside our leadership team, travel the country, and raise nearly $4.7 million in Q3. https://t.co/vBjF0ISnGZ — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) October 6, 2026

Gill’s impressive numbers came shortly after he pledged $1.1 million in funds to the NRCC to aid in close elections across the country. A press release from Gill further explained that he has given an additional $300,000 in direct contributions to help maintain the GOP’s House majority.

Gill’s fundraising prowess may give him a leg up in his bid to join House leadership, as he has announced his intention to run for chair of the powerful Oversight Committee.

Brandon Gill announces his run to become the top Republican on the Oversight Committee. The Chair is currently James Comer, who is likely to run for KY Gov in 2027. Brandon has recently donated well over $1M to the NRCC, and is a fantastic patriot. Full endorsement! https://t.co/CymfMcZviM — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) September 15, 2026

Gill isn’t the only Texas Republican posting massive fundraising gains. Newcomer Brandon Herrera, the GunTuber who is looking to fill the open seat left by the scandal-plagued Tony Gonzales, has likewise had a significant round of fundraising in the final stretch of the campaign season.

More than 10,000 individual donors contributed to the internet celebrity’s campaign, giving him a nearly $1.3 million lift.

My favorite part about this huge Q3 number (aside from ensuring this seat stays red), is how we did it. Over 10,000 individual donors, you all, helping us get there. Not courting the billionaire circuit, no begging SuperPACs, just the voice of patriots. Let’s finish this 🇺🇸 https://t.co/CCMQ97DZZi — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) October 6, 2026

I’m proud to report that we just had our biggest quarter yet. Thanks to our thousands of small dollar donors, we have an incredible war chest for November. While my opponent makes cheap shots thinking she’ll hurt my support, the truth is we have more support than ever before. https://t.co/TJtQANZGeq — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) October 5, 2026

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Meanwhile, Senate candidate Ken Paxton set his own fundraising record by securing $18 million in contributions in Q3. His totals are still trailing behind Democrat James Talarico in campaign fundraising, but Paxton has been able to overwhelm the race financially with big spending from outside groups and allies.

Inbox: @KenPaxtonTX announces $18 million fundraising haul https://t.co/6cOWjqTQ9q — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) October 5, 2026

The good news for Republicans on the financial front comes as Election Day inches closer, just 28 days from now.

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