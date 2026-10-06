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Brandon Gill Announces Massive Fundraising Haul Ahead of the Midterms

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 06, 2026 6:00 PM
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Brandon Gill Announces Massive Fundraising Haul Ahead of the Midterms
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Texas Republican Brandon Gill continues to prove that he’s a rising star in conservative politics after he announced a massive Q3 fundraising haul with the midterms drawing near.

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Gill’s impressive numbers came shortly after he pledged $1.1 million in funds to the NRCC to aid in close elections across the country. A press release from Gill further explained that he has given an additional $300,000 in direct contributions to help maintain the GOP’s House majority.

Gill’s fundraising prowess may give him a leg up in his bid to join House leadership, as he has announced his intention to run for chair of the powerful Oversight Committee.

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Gill isn’t the only Texas Republican posting massive fundraising gains. Newcomer Brandon Herrera, the GunTuber who is looking to fill the open seat left by the scandal-plagued Tony Gonzales, has likewise had a significant round of fundraising in the final stretch of the campaign season.

More than 10,000 individual donors contributed to the internet celebrity’s campaign, giving him a nearly $1.3 million lift.

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Meanwhile, Senate candidate Ken Paxton set his own fundraising record by securing $18 million in contributions in Q3. His totals are still trailing behind Democrat James Talarico in campaign fundraising, but Paxton has been able to overwhelm the race financially with big spending from outside groups and allies.

The good news for Republicans on the financial front comes as Election Day inches closer, just 28 days from now.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BRANDON GILL | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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