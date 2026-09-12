Leftists Are Deconstructionists and Build Nothing

A great paradox of humankind is that a historic building, a cathedral, a museum, something that is admired throughout the world and which required decades to build, can be quickly destroyed by those who have the will to do so. A rainforest ecosystem that develops over hundreds of years to reach maturity can be wiped out in days by an arsonist or a logging crew. A fabulous work of art that took endless hours to create can be destroyed in a moment by the slash of a knife, a burning match, or a vandal’s bucket of paint.

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The Bamiyan Buddhas, massive statues carved into Afghan cliffs in the 6th century, survived for nearly 1,500 years before being demolished with explosives by the Taliban in a matter of weeks in 2001. The Old Summer Palace in China, known as Yuanmingyuan, required decades of Qing dynasty imperial architectural mastery. In 1860, its vast art collections were looted and burned over a span of three days during the Second Opium War.

Obsessive Deconstruction in the West

The quintessential struggle for those who wish to maintain and preserve great works of art, history as it actually unfolded, and all other affairs of humankind is that deconstructionists can act boldly and swiftly, often undetected, and damage or irrevocably destroy that which was built by others with great pain, patience, skill, and affection.

Even a family name, personal honor, or corporate trust that required generations of integrity to build can be flattened by a lie or betrayal, not to mention a manufactured scandal.

Today, Leftists in America and throughout the world, awakened by a series of over-propagandized events such as the George Floyd death – his overdosing on drugs made him susceptible; he was not ‘murdered’ by Officer Derek Chauvin – have taken it upon themselves to re-interpret, deconstruct, and demean whatever came before them. This includes any aspect of human history, great works of art, literature, longstanding institutions, and especially governments. Nothing is sacred to them.

Nothing is Spared

The deconstructive urge among Leftists, especially DSA members, knows no bounds. No limit exists to what they can deconstruct. Visit a museum and view great paintings prominently displayed. The Leftist can find some fault with all of the caucasian artists. They were, perhaps, elitists. They didn't pay their apprentices sufficiently. They maintained the wrong beliefs on particular topics. Their relatives held colonial or racist views. The paintings themselves might depict something that is now deemed to be demeaning to women or some other ‘victim’ group.

One could literally include every single artifact of contemporary life, from paintings to buildings, from books to films, from theater to politics, and the Leftist deconstructionists can tear holes in it. Indeed, the Leftist can find endless ways to disparage anything in any realm that they encounter.

We've seen this time and again in recent years, especially regarding U.S. history. Consider a notable figure from the 1700s. Examined closely, a deconstructionist can pick apart elements of anyone’s life, whether it is George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, or, 60 years hence, Abraham Lincoln. No one is spared, and there is no endpoint.

Feeding on Themselves

Like hostile alien creatures from deep space, Leftists will eventually deconstruct each other. If and when they gain the requisite level of power, which they so fervently seek, the process will hyper-accelerate. It's merely a matter of time.

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On the way to deconstructing each other, before and after, they will regard themselves as part of a grand, noble cause: they are cleansing humanity and societies of domineering, patriarchal, racist, xenophobic institutions.

You cannot debate with these people. In their warped minds, they reach a place where no other viewpoints are tolerable. They endlessly espouse that they are on ‘the right side of history.’ Yet they are the scourge of the earth, delighting in the misery, destruction, and suffering that they cause.

Take Me to Your Leader

In every society, the farther the Leftists drift, the more imperiled that society becomes. Then, when an influential leader emerges – a Lenin, a Mao, a Pol Pot – legions of demented followers latch on. The long-awaited leader has now arrived, and accelerated deconstruction of the vile society in which they dwell can now commence.

The irony for democratic and open societies is that such demented viewpoints are virtually impossible to stamp out. You know, free speech. You can't reason with the deconstructionists. Concurrently, it is nearly impossible to influence those in the middle, the independents. Why? They are swamped with deconstructionist literature and thought. For them, it is a constant reality.

The airwaves, the printed page, and all else dominated by the deconstructionists sway vast populations who otherwise might have maintained some level of objectivity.

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A Struggle for the Ages

We thus face the existential struggle to save humanity. It is the struggle of our age, and a struggle for all ages to come.

In the U.S., our bastion of defense is holding on to Congress and the presidency for as long as we can. The barbarians are at the gates and climbing over them. To do less than we can do to influence others to vote accordingly means that we could lose. The quality and freedom of our children's and grandchildren's existence is at stake. We could find ourselves regretting that we did not do enough to hold the line.

Leftists will never quit. It's in their twisted nature. They are bent on destruction, and in time, as cited, they will destroy each other. That won't offer any solace to us now if we accede to them the upper hand.

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