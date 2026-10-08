Is Canada Finally Tapping the Brakes on Its MAiD Program?

Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program has been a masterclass in the slippery slope. Originally pushed as a measure that would provide terminally ill patients a "death with dignity," it has become a wholesale euthanasia machine that kills more people in Canada than die by gun violence in the United States and outpaces the euthanasia of dogs in the nation. a doctor even bragged that most of the victims were "privileged, white, and well-off." If it were any other ethnic or socioeconomic group, we'd hear screams of "genocide" from the Left.

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The MAiD program has expanded to include veterans, the poor, and even those with treatable conditions like hyperparathyroidism and anorexia. But now Canada is suspending a plan to expand the program to the mentally ill, which is like putting a bandaid on a bullet wound, because the mentally ill are already being euthanized. As this writer reported back in May, a man with inflammatory bowel disease and a history of mental illness was assessed outside of a Tim Horton's and taken for euthanasia.

Canada suspends plans to expand assisted dying to people with mental illness https://t.co/wVgAWAMNis — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 7, 2026

Here's more:

Wednesday's announcement means that Canadians with mental illness as their sole condition will not be able to access assisted dying by March 2027 as previously planned. The government will instead introduce a new law in the coming weeks that suspends that expansion indefinitely, Fraser said.

That proposed legislation will also to allow patients who have a progressing incurable illness to consent to assisted dying before their health deteriorates to the point where they are unable to do so. However, it will leave the final decision up to individual provinces. Advanced requests are not currently legal under federal law, but are allowed in Quebec for those with serious and incurable illnesses.

There isn't a doubt in anyone's mind this will return, eventually. And notice they said this only applies to Canadians who have mental illness as their "sole condition." It'll be easy to diagnose them with, say, a hangnail to circumvent this suspension.

Suspends mind you. Not cancels. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 7, 2026

The death is the point, of course.

They're going to concentrate on putting normal, healthy, sane people to death. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) October 8, 2026

As we pointed out above, most who are killed are "privileged, white, and well-off."

We came very close to this sort of thing. What a headline. https://t.co/ySIuCCATDd — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) October 7, 2026

It's not gone. It's just on hold.

In places like Canada, where the government provides vast welfare programs — including socialized medicine — cutting costs is always the goal. Not saving lives. Not improving health. Not upping the standard of living. The bottom line is all that matters. Soon, a "right" to die will become a duty, and then a mandate.

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