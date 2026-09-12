The UK Just Voted on Euthanasia. The Result Isn’t What You’d Expect.

An effort to legalize euthanasia in the United Kingdom has failed to pass the House of Commons in a 286 to 270 vote on Friday.

BREAKING:



MPs have voted AGAINST the assisted dying bill by 286 votes to 270



That's a huge, huge moment



It effectively ends the chance of assisted dying becoming law before 2030 — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) September 11, 2026

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The major victory for pro-life groups in the United Kingdom comes after a nearly two-year long debate over whether or not to allow “assisted suicide” for the terminally ill.

Wait a second.



Something wrong here.



All the adverts for 'assisted dying' are white people.



Where have all the mixed race and African families gone who appear in the majority of adverts in the UK?

The effort was defeated after opposition from the Conservative and Reform factions of Parliament, as well as a wholesale rejection from Members of Parliament from Northern Ireland.

Similar efforts in countries around the world have successfully advanced through the legislative process in recent years, resulting in disturbing headlines of healthcare practitioners pressuring patients into pursuing euthanasia as an option. One story involved a Catholic priest who was offered euthanasia on multiple occasions after suffering from a mere broken hip.

Father Larry Holland, a Catholic priest in Canada, was offered euthanasia twice after being hospitalized with a broken hip.



He was not terminally ill. Despite knowing that he was a priest and opposed to euthanasia, hospital staff suggested ending his life.



Today it’s… pic.twitter.com/qp4SVUhEHK — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 24, 2026

This is not the first rejection of the practice in the British Isles this year. In March, Scottish officials rejected a similar proposal by just 12 votes.

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