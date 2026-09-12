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The UK Just Voted on Euthanasia. The Result Isn’t What You’d Expect.

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 12, 2026 1:00 PM
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The UK Just Voted on Euthanasia. The Result Isn’t What You’d Expect.
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE

An effort to legalize euthanasia in the United Kingdom has failed to pass the House of Commons in a 286 to 270 vote on Friday.

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The major victory for pro-life groups in the United Kingdom comes after a nearly two-year long debate over whether or not to allow “assisted suicide” for the terminally ill.

The effort was defeated after opposition from the Conservative and Reform factions of Parliament, as well as a wholesale rejection from Members of Parliament from Northern Ireland.

Similar efforts in countries around the world have successfully advanced through the legislative process in recent years, resulting in disturbing headlines of healthcare practitioners pressuring patients into pursuing euthanasia as an option. One story involved a Catholic priest who was offered euthanasia on multiple occasions after suffering from a mere broken hip.

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This is not the first rejection of the practice in the British Isles this year. In March, Scottish officials rejected a similar proposal by just 12 votes.

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News Topics HEALTHCARE | PRO-LIFE | UNITED KINGDOM
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