New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is demonstrating his ignorance of how business works with his latest attack on Amazon. Shortly after the company warned him that his 'Delivery Protection Act' would force it to raise prices, Mamdani fired back, accusing the company of being greedy.

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That's rich coming from a guy who just begged hard-working New Yorkers to donate $50 a month to the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA), claiming it'll make the city "affordable."

Amazon is a multi-trillion dollar company. If Jeff Bezos adds $5 to your order, it’s not because of City Council's efforts to protect workers' rights and keep our streets safe. It's greed.



Pass the Delivery Protection Act. https://t.co/dpcy5Refw0 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2026

This is how companies work. When the government raises its costs, those costs get passed along to consumers. Companies need to do that to stay in business. Socialists have never held real jobs, but they understand this.

That's why they push the "corporate greed" narrative.

If it’s greed how come they’re not doing it now? — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 20, 2026

Excellent question.

If Amazon adds $5 to every order in NYC, it’s because of your idiotic policies



Don’t act surprised when businesses pass on increased costs to consumers. This is basic economics



You are literally pushing an act that will make things more expensive for every NYC citizen — litquidity (@litcapital) November 19, 2026

Businesses cannot absorb the costs of socialist schemes and still stay in business. In Illinois, the Prairie Food Co-Op folded after 16 months because it made half the monthly revenue it needed.

Haha you socialists really are just plain stupid — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) November 20, 2026

They're actually not stupid. They know what this means.

It feels demeaning to even have to explain this, but:



Amazon is *valued by investors* at about $2.8 trillion, which means they’re willing to buy, say, a 1% ownership share for $28 billion. It does not mean they have a $2.8 trillion pile of gold coins. It’s based on the value of… https://t.co/qEqmfIy571 — Hunter Ash (@ArtemisConsort) November 20, 2026

"Amazon’s *profit margins* are extremely low. The consumer marketplace (how most people interact with Amazon) has margins around 4%. (Amazon Web Services has a much higher margin, but almost all their customers are other giant corporations that Mamdani also hates). Furthermore, much of that marketplace revenue is advertising. Stripping this out, direct, conventional margins on Amazon-sold products are essentially zero. Think about what that means: Amazon found a way to run a business delivering goods to consumers’ doors at cost. They’ve already achieved the communist dream for regular consumers: giving you what you want, overnight, at cost. And they make a profit at the same time!" Ash wrote. "But that also means that any reduction in their tiny margins tanks the entire business overnight. If government regulation turns the tiny fraction of profit they skim off their huge gross revenue from positive to negative (which, again, would require only a couple-percent tax) then suddenly that entire fraction of their business becomes worthless overnight. Investors leave, Amazon shrinks to being just a cloud services provider, and Americans can no longer get overnight delivery of literally anything on Earth - AT COST - overnight."

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> Mamdani pushes a law that will increase the cost of doing business



> Amazon is passing the cost onto the consumer



> Mamdani *shocked*

> Still calls for passing the law

> “Why would Amazon do this?”



DSA members are economically illiterate and will bring everyone down https://t.co/lUoa88Glb5 — litquidity (@litcapital) November 19, 2026

The destruction is the point.

NY Democrats: Let’s pass a bill to make all deliveries $5 more expensive



Amazon: Deliveries are about to get $5 more expensive



NY Democrats: Jeff Bezos is attacking us! https://t.co/LI9lA2dc1W — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 20, 2026

Just once, this writer would like to see a guy like Bezos get on YouTube and X and other platforms and push back against guys like Mamdani. Explain to people exactly what the profit margins are, what value is, and why socialist schemes always raise your prices.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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