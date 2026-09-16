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The Dutch Government Euthanized a 'Severely Disabled' Child, and People Are Horrified

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 16, 2026 1:15 PM
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The Dutch Government Euthanized a 'Severely Disabled' Child, and People Are Horrified
Alfies Army Official via AP

The slippery slope is real, and it's deadly. Critics of "assisted suicide" programs have warned about such a thing for years, and have been proven right. There's no bigger offender than Canada, where the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program was touted as a way for terminally ill people to humanely end their suffering. But instead of being used to treat dying cancer patients, the program has been expanded to a full-scale euthanasia program for the poor, the homeless, veterans, and those with treatable mental illnesses and physical ailments. There's even talk of expanding it to children and infants.

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The Dutch apparently looked at Canada and wanted to be the first to cross that Rubicon. They've euthanized a disabled 2-year-old child. That child was not dying, he was simply disabled.

Here's more:

A disabled 2-year-old child has been euthanized in the Netherlands, even though the toddler was not dying. But that didn’t stop Dutch officials from confirming that everything was done legally.

A Dutch review committee has concluded that a doctor acted with due care in the country’s first euthanasia of a child under 12: a nearly 2-year-old with severe disabilities whose life was ended late last year.

The child was almost 24 months old and could not communicate. The child did not — and could not — ask to die.

The doctor and the parents decided to actively end the child’s life after concluding that the supposed suffering could not be relieved, according to the Assessment Committee for Late-Term Abortion and Termination of Life in Newborns and Children Ages 1 to 12.

The Dutch government investigated itself and found no wrongdoing.

Not a bad idea.

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Nothing justifies killing another human being. Not being "non-viable" not being disabled. Not being inconvenient. Today, these parents made the decision, but soon some faceless bureaucrats will make it. In the U.K., parents of both Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans opposed the withdrawal of care from their children. The state didn't care, and both Charlie and Alfie died.

That's what "compassionate" euthanasia always leads to.

And with the Lindsay Clancy trial, it's just made the situation worse.

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News Topics CANADA | MENTAL HEALTH | PRO-LIFE | VETERANS | EUROPEAN UNION
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