On the Anniversary of October 7, Remember the Democrats Who Justified Hamas and Betrayed Us All

Today is the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel. Hamas terrorists, aided and abetted by Iranian money, stormed the nation and killed 1,200 innocent men, women, and children — most of them were civilians and many were at the Nova music festival. The victims were subjected to unspeakable violence, including rape and mutilation.

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Hamas recorded the attacks, showing they were not only proud of their work, but that they knew some — the global Left and American Democrats — would look at the atrocities and still defend the terrorist organization. It's especially galling after both of those groups spent the last decade calling every conservative in the world a Nazi, including President Trump, who was literally Adolf Hitler reincarnated, according to these people.

Every accusation was, and remains, a confession.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, not only celebrated the October 7 attacks and liked numerous social media posts cheering violence toward Israel and Jews but recently went to an "Islamic wellness retreat" where the organizers called for the eradication of Israel and Jews. That news broke as Mamdani said he was going to spend money fighting rising antisemitism in his city — antisemitism that skyrocketed because the Big Apple elected a mayor who wants to "globalize the intifada." Turns out Mamdani just repurposed former Mayor Eric Adams' antisemitism plans after ripping out any and all mentions to Israel and anti-Israel antisemitism; we also learned some of that money was being funneled to a group with ties to CAIR, because nothing fights antisemitism like the Council on American-Islamic Relations. I'm sure it's just a coincidence that CAIR backed Mamdani's campaign for mayor and is working to elect more Islamists and socialists across the country.

Last November, when antisemitic thugs showed up outside a New York synagogue that was hosting a workshop on emigrating to Israel, Mamdani said the mob was justified because the meeting was a violation of "international law." Mobs frequently terrorized Jewish neighborhoods in New York; were those communities violating "international law" by merely existing in a city run by a Hamas sympathizer? He likes "international law" a lot because it always boils down to: Israel bad, America bad, terrorists good. It was under the guise of "international law" that Mamdani vowed to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That plan withered on the vine when even Mamdani's radical lawyers couldn't find a legal way to apprehend him.

The attacks on Jewish neighborhoods got so bad that after one mob chanted they stand with Hamas, New York Democrats were forced to condemn the radicals they helped create.

What did New York voters think "globalizing the intifada" would look like? Because it looks like increased violence and discrimination against Jews. And Mamdani's administration and city have both in spades. Not only has the number of anti-Jewish hate crimes spiked, Mamdani has not appointed a single Jewish lawyer to his Judicial Appointments Committee. As Mayor, Mamdani can appoint judges to local courts including family court, criminal court, and interim appointments to the civil court. The committee helps direct and vet these judicial appointments. And in a city where 45 percent of all lawyers are Jewish, Mamdani couldn't find a single one. Actually, he did consider one: retired Appellate Division Justice John Leventhal. But Mamdani's team rejected Leventhal because he worked on the Ghislaine Maxwell defense team. That was a convenient excuse, of course. It was because Leventhal is Jewish. Mamdani's close buddy and the person who assembled the Judicial Appointments Committee is Ramzi Kasem, who worked to defend literal terrorists at Gitmo.

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Even his statement on today couldn't resist hating Israel.

This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 7, 2026

It reads:

The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children. Even since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed. That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing. Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes.



Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment.



To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity.

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How despicable, yet completely on-brand.

But Mamdani isn't the only Democrat who has spent the last three years excusing, defending, and justifying Hamas. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed — who has accused his pro-Israel political opponents of having "dual loyalties" — dismissed a terrorist attack at a Michigan synagogue by saying "hurt people hurt people." That terrorist, Ayman Ghazali, was inspired by Hezbollah after some of his terrorist relatives were killed in Israeli airstrikes. El-Sayed also spent significant time with Hasan Piker, including campaigning with Piker, despite the fact Piker dismissed Hamas' sexual violence during the October 7 terrorist attacks, "It doesn't matter if f***ing rapes happened on October 7," Piker said on his show. "That doesn't change the dynamic for me even this much. So that's the other part of this problem that many people can't contend with. Like, the Palestinian resistance is not perfect. They're not, like, so good, they have magical bullets." He also said StopAntisemitism, a social media account devoted to exposing antisemitism, was having "rape fantasies" and "rape hallucinations."

El-Sayed didn't distance himself from Piker until this week, and even then only because his association with Piker was costing him votes — not because of the numerous abhorrent things Piker has said about rapes, Hamas, and America.

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Numerous other Democrats have spent the last three years attacking Israel, including voting against funding for the much-needed Iron Dome. The no votes include Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who called the funding support for an "apartheid regime" and "war crimes;" Rep. Ilhan Omar; Rep. Ayanna Pressley; and Rep. Cori Bush, who also reiterated the "apartheid" accusation.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also objected to helping Israel protect itself from annihilation, and attended an event where the audience sang "from the river to the sea" (a known slogan for the eradication of Israel), as did Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Marc Pocan. Senator Bernie Sanders has repeatedly tried to block sales of arms and military aid, but even he didn't go so far as to object to Iron Dome funding.

Every single Democrat excused Hamas as being part of the "resistance" of an "apartheid state" that "stole" land from Palestine. That was — and remains — a lie, of course. There is no apartheid in Israel, and there is no genocide in Gaza. There was, however, an attempted genocide in Israel on October 7, and Hamas has vowed to keep doing that until every Jew is gone and Israel is wiped off the map.

Shame on every single one of these Democrats, of course. But voters also need to realize something: if they'll justify these terrorist attacks as a legitimate form of "resistance" they'll justify anything. Including this form of "resistance" here in America.

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Never again means never again, and we cannot forget that. Not on October 7 and not on any other day.

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