Zohran Mamdani Vowed to Fight Antisemitism, but Take a Guess Where the Money Is Going

Just the other day, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to fight antisemitism in his city. That didn't involve him divorcing his wife, who celebrated the October 7 terrorist attacks, or him resigning from office. What it did involve was rehashing the plans put in place by former Mayor Eric Adams, but only after removing all mentions of Israel and anti-Israel antisemitism.

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Of course, that's because "globalize the intifada" — which Mamdani supports — specifically requires the destruction of Israel and, eventually, the eradication of Jews everywhere. So absolutely no one will be surprised to learn exactly where New Yorker tax dollars are going in order to "fight antisemitism."

The $30 million plan is going to increase funding for Partners Against the Hate (PATH), who will get $6.4 million under Mamdani's scheme, including money for the anti-Israel group the Arab American Association of New York. The group is run by CAIR leader and Mamdani mentor Linda Sarsour.

Last year, Sarsour bragged about how CAIR was helping elected Muslims and Democratic Socialists like Mamdani.

Mamdani plan to fight antisemitism includes increased funds for anti-Israel group https://t.co/Q3EC2EXUf7 pic.twitter.com/bYi5eqKlgA — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2026

Here's more:

The organization pocketed $3.3 million in city funding between 2017 and 2024, the Washington Examiner first reported, citing data analyzed by the transparency watchdog group OpenTheBooks. P.A.T.H. partners also include the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, aka “the Godsquad,” the LGBT NYC Anti-Violence Project, the Asian American Federation and the Hispanic Federation. Mamdani has been under pressure since taking office to address the rise in anti-Jewish hate crimes throughout the five boroughs. NYPD crime data showed an 8% jump in antisemitic attacks through August, with anti-Jewish hate crimes specifically accounting for an outsized majority of the reports. Before taking office, Mamdani campaigned with Sarsour — an early supporter of the then-relatively unknown Queens assemblyman — on arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite the mayor having no authority over cuffing foreign dignitaries.

This is like fighting arson by giving money to matchbook companies.

Guess he listened to his base. pic.twitter.com/k1VuFPlr3v — Never Mind (@NeverMi49223793) October 6, 2026

Of course he did.

"Increased funding" implies that they're already receiving funding. — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) October 5, 2026

They have been.

He’s also funding the KKK to advocate for black people. — Jim Orange (@JimOrangeenyz) October 5, 2026

The SPLC was doing that, but it's a good metaphor.

But it gets worse.

Mamdani’s antisemitism plan doubles Partners Against the Hate to $6.4 million. One anchor in that program is the Arab American Association of New York. Anchors get the city money and regrant it.



AAANY’s 2025 Form 990, Schedule I, is where it lists grants over $5,000. Same page:… pic.twitter.com/3E5kV6gGWv — David Kelsey (@TheKvetcher) October 5, 2026

Remember, CAIR supported Mamdani's campaign, which means some of that money is likely getting funded right back to Mamdani.

Mamdani funds an Islamic group to fight antisemitism which then moves the money back to CAIR which funds Mamdani https://t.co/YBGYCCySyA — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) October 5, 2026

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Must be nice to be a socialist.

Here's the blunt truth, Mamdani believes you "fight" antisemitism by eradicating Israel and killing all the Jews. There won't be antisemitism if there are no Jews.

That's harsh, but honest.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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