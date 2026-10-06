DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Zohran Mamdani Vowed to Fight Antisemitism, but Take a Guess Where the Money Is Going

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 06, 2026 7:45 AM
Advertisement
Zohran Mamdani Vowed to Fight Antisemitism, but Take a Guess Where the Money Is Going
AP Photo/Adam Gray, Pool

Just the other day, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to fight antisemitism in his city. That didn't involve him divorcing his wife, who celebrated the October 7 terrorist attacks, or him resigning from office. What it did involve was rehashing the plans put in place by former Mayor Eric Adams, but only after removing all mentions of Israel and anti-Israel antisemitism. 

Advertisement

Of course, that's because "globalize the intifada" — which Mamdani supports — specifically requires the destruction of Israel and, eventually, the eradication of Jews everywhere. So absolutely no one will be surprised to learn exactly where New Yorker tax dollars are going in order to "fight antisemitism."

The $30 million plan is going to increase funding for Partners Against the Hate (PATH), who will get $6.4 million under Mamdani's scheme, including money for the anti-Israel group the Arab American Association of New York. The group is run by CAIR leader and Mamdani mentor Linda Sarsour.

Last year, Sarsour bragged about how CAIR was helping elected Muslims and Democratic Socialists like Mamdani.

Here's more:

The organization pocketed $3.3 million in city funding between 2017 and 2024, the Washington Examiner first reported, citing data analyzed by the transparency watchdog group OpenTheBooks.

P.A.T.H. partners also include the  67th Precinct Clergy Council, aka “the Godsquad,” the LGBT NYC Anti-Violence Project, the Asian American Federation and the Hispanic Federation.

Mamdani has been under pressure since taking office to address the rise in anti-Jewish hate crimes throughout the five boroughs.

NYPD crime data showed an 8% jump in antisemitic attacks through August, with anti-Jewish hate crimes specifically accounting for an outsized majority of the reports.

Before taking office, Mamdani campaigned with Sarsour — an early supporter of the then-relatively unknown Queens assemblyman — on arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite the mayor having no authority over cuffing foreign dignitaries.

Recommended
There's a New Twist in the Cornell 7 Story Matt Vespa Scott Jennings Throws Cold Water on the Dems' Confidence in Obama's Impact in the Midterms Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This is like fighting arson by giving money to matchbook companies.

Of course he did.

They have been.

The SPLC was doing that, but it's a good metaphor.

But it gets worse. 

Remember, CAIR supported Mamdani's campaign, which means some of that money is likely getting funded right back to Mamdani.

Advertisement

Must be nice to be a socialist.

Here's the blunt truth, Mamdani believes you "fight" antisemitism by eradicating Israel and killing all the Jews. There won't be antisemitism if there are no Jews.

That's harsh, but honest.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | ISRAEL | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

There's a New Twist in the Cornell 7 Story

There's a New Twist in the Cornell 7 Story

Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Throws Cold Water on the Dems' Confidence in Obama's Impact in the Midterms

Scott Jennings Throws Cold Water on the Dems' Confidence in Obama's Impact in the Midterms

Matt Vespa
Woman Alleges She Was Raped at 15, but Why She Didn't Report Her Attacker Is Insane

Woman Alleges She Was Raped at 15, but Why She Didn't Report Her Attacker Is Insane

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos