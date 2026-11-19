Professors at the University of California (UC) San Francisco are warning that incoming freshmen are unable to do middle-school level math, while more than 100 students rallied to demand the UC system keep SAT and ACT scores out of consideration during the admissions process.

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UC students rally to keep SAT banned even as profs warn freshmen can't do basic math:'second-rate university' https://t.co/jAU1bECYwV pic.twitter.com/o8dngngeRg — New York Post (@nypost) November 18, 2026

The UC Student Association (UCSA) held a press conference demanding the Board of Regents keep the test-free policy, in place since 2020, on the grounds the exams shut out low-income students and students of color.

According to The New York Post, UCSA president Candice Phan, an undergrad at UC Davis, called for the system to "center student experience."

"So rather than blaming students, the UC needs to look itself in the mirror, assess the landscape and timeline which we are in, and decide how we are to move forward in a way that truly centers student experience, equity, and access," she said.

The head of UC Davis' math department, Professor Joel Hass, has a different take. "Standardized testing is the only objective method available in the admissions process that compares student preparedness across different schools," he said. "It provides essential information to the admissions process."

Hass and others signed an open letter asking for a return to the SAT and ACT math score requirement starting with the 2027 admissions cycle, but Hass wants testing to return for all applicants.

UC San Diego reported that since removing the testing requirement, increasing numbers of freshmen have math skills below high school level, and 70 percent tested below middle school level — that's approximately one in 12 members of the freshman class.

At UC Berkeley, as many as one in three of first-semester calculus students showed "severe preparation deficits" on diagnostic testing for three years in a row.

This means professors are re-teaching middle school math and college-level material at the same time.

This is consistent with my observations and with all data that I have seen," Hass said. "I attribute it to a combination of poor practices in K-12 education and a failure of the processes of the UC admission system."

Hass also said younger generations are being held to much lower standards.

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This is bad on all levels.

They got rid of standardized testing in the name of diversity.



Turns out "diversity" just meant illiterate kids that can't understand fractions https://t.co/LLaOlmoGti — varrock (@varrock) November 18, 2026

It's the soft bigotry of low expectations. The Left believes low-income students and "students of color" cannot be high achievers, so they lower the bar and make sure everyone is equally ignorant and struggling. During the midterm campaign, Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers noted that people who struggle in school have a 70 percent chance of ending up on welfare or in prison — a good education is the way out of that cycle, and Demcorats oppose it.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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