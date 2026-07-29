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Check Out Who's Missing From Mamdani's NYC Judicial Appointments Panel

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 29, 2026 3:45 PM July 29, 2026 3:45 PM
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Check Out Who's Missing From Mamdani's NYC Judicial Appointments Panel
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

As Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani has the authority to appoint judges to local courts, including the family court, criminal court, and interim appointments to the civil court. Mamdani assembled an 18-person Judicial Appointments committee to advise his choices. There's just one problem.

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Mamdani has not found a single Jewish lawyer for the committee. In New York City.

"The odds of selecting 18 NYC lawyers at random and ending up with a panel containing no Jews are 0.55 to the 18th power—or roughly one chance in 47,149. And it’s not about 'Zionism.' There are plenty of anti-Zionist Jewish lawyers he could have picked, including thousands who, to their shame, voted for him. It’s about Jews. He hates Jews. It's not complex," Sadka wrote.

Here's more:

When Mayor Zohran Mamdani last week unveiled the 18-person committee that will advise him on his judicial nominations, he said the committee reflected the city it served.

But to some observers, something seemed off.

Though Jews make up an estimated 10 percent of the New York City population and represent such a significant share of New York City lawyers that the Jewish lawyer has become a cultural stereotype, the mayor’s 18-person committee seemed to have no Jews on it.

On Monday, Elizabeth Forspan, the president of the Brandeis Association of Queens, a group of Jewish legal professionals, sent a letter to Mr. Mamdani protesting the apparent absence of Jewish representation. The letter was co-signed by leaders of the Jewish Lawyers Guild of Manhattan, the Brooklyn Brandeis Society and the Bronx County Jewish Bar Association.

“Not a single Jewish attorney, former judge, or legal professional was appointed to a committee your administration described as one that would be ‘truly reflective of New York City,’” they wrote, citing the news release the mayor sent out announcing the appointments.

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No one is surprised by this. Mamdani despises the Jews, and now he's making sure that the judges he appoints to local courts will not have Jewish rights or interests in mind.

Incredible.

It won't end well for them.

It's intentional. Any time Mamdani talks about combating antisemitism or hate crimes against Jews, it's fake and performative. He's only saying it because he thinks he has to. He doesn't mean it. And don't look at what he says, look at what he does.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | JUDGES | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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