The city of Minneapolis has launched some "Community Safety Ambassadors," unarmed workers who will walk set routes in the city to provide a "visible presence" and perform wellness checks, escort people, check in with businesses, and connect people to city services. They also provide basic first aid, including administering Narcan to overdose victims.

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They work from 8:30 AM to 4 PM — some of the safest hours in the city — and overdoses are the most common calls. They're supported by a $2.3 million budget while residents face an 11.3 percent (or more) tax hike.

And they're off! Our Community Safety Ambassadors clocked in for their first shift in Uptown. Our Safety Ambassadors can connect you with City services and assist with wellness concerns in the neighborhood. Keep an eye out for them today. pic.twitter.com/f2tCrpjGPB — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) November 18, 2026

This is embarrassing.

This will not end well. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 19, 2026

No, it won't. Someone will get hurt.

What professional training do these folks get? Police have to have a college education and police academy. But these folks? Just show up? Get paid? What a joke. Huge scam. And leadership know it but don’t care. — Petey (@DontbeMadBro316) November 19, 2026

This is what the Left will do to "defund" the police.

Minneapolis has deployed the “Community Safety Ambassadors.”



Yeah, this isn’t going to end in disaster. https://t.co/8y18N9L5pt — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 19, 2026

We all see the disaster coming.

Let the police do their jobs and enforce the law = ❌



Use your tax dollars to fund a program where a bunch of people in neon yellow jackets with little to no training are deployed across the city to "deescalate and mediate conflict" = ✅



Not satire https://t.co/XY87sqzQEM — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 19, 2026

And here's a question: what happens in winter when it's well below freezing? Will they still be out?

Can we have some serious reflection on the fact that this was funded last year and didn’t get implemented until this year because Jacob Frey didn’t want to give Katie Cashman credit? https://t.co/fdSFxusVph — Baloney’s Profit (@BokononsProphet) November 19, 2026

Democrats made "community safety" such a priority that it took a year to implement this.

This place is a 24/7 South Park episode https://t.co/JPXo5ST4wa — Zeducation Memes (@ZeducationYT) November 19, 2026

But far less funny.

Who gets the blame when the first one gets hurt or dead, the city council, mayor or the met council? https://t.co/PiNL48ONET — JBartlett (@JBartle44051086) November 19, 2026

Donald Trump, Republicans, and guns. That's who will be blamed.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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