After signing legislation that would essentially seize multi-family buildings in New York and hand them over to Democrats' preferred non-profits, Mayor Zohran Mamdani went to The New York Times DealBook Summit to call President Trump a fascist.

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani on whether President Trump is a fascist



Mamdani: “Yes” pic.twitter.com/3KVj2ooEjR — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 18, 2026

"I'm also not shy about the places in which we have serious disagreement because I think that it is incumbent upon us in elected office to be honest about those places of disagreement, and also have these conversations so long as they can deliver for the people of the city," Mamdani said.

"And so you've said it, it's on ICE, it's on the Iran war, it's also on an immense amount of domestic policy," he continued, "and making that clear in private but also in public."

"Would you still call him a fascist?" the moderator asked.

"Yes," Mamdani replied.

"You would? Has he ever asked you about that?" the moderator asked as a follow-up.

"I'll keep the conversations between the president and myself private," Mamdani said. "But I will tell you that we both know how we feel about the other's policies, and we both love the same city."

Worst fascist ever. His party just lost power. — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) November 19, 2026

With Democrats, every accusation is a confession.

Ask him to actually define the word "fascism." — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) November 19, 2026

That would have been the appropriate question, and then, "What has Donald Trump done that is fascist?"

Yeah, "fascism" nowadays is just a term for "political enemies who hold elections and accept results even when we win." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 19, 2026

Also, for Democrats, it's "Republicans enforcing our laws."

You can tell Trump’s fascist by the way he let an election happen and accepted the results when his party lost its majority in the legislature afterwards https://t.co/xtRvHcK4r2 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 18, 2026

Worst fascist ever.

Man I wish Trump was half the fascist they pretend he is https://t.co/Hhl7VXnHmQ — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 19, 2026

Yes.

If Trump was a fascist, all of the people calling him that would be dead. https://t.co/ZvRGsroxkr — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 19, 2026

Or in prison. We notice they're neither.

This is rich considering that Zohran is named after an African Dictator Kawme Nkrumah who was a real fascist that impoverished Ghana and imprisoned all of his enemies without trial and he is proud of that. https://t.co/NbMkMld4hj — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) November 19, 2026

The irony is so thick here you could cut it with a knife.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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