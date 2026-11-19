New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani got very uncomfortable at The New York Times Dealbook Summit. Worse, Andrew Ross Sorkin twisted him up. Sorkin co-anchors CNBC’s Squawk Box. Sure, he likely leans left, but he’s not at MSNBC-level insufferable. He’s not a member of the liberal press I have a beef with. His questions aren’t like the loaded ones from CNN. The point is, he’s not known for building his career solely by going after Republicans. And if his questions make you sweat, it’s likely because you have a terrible opinion on a specific matter. He’s not Mr. Gotcha.

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And yet, Mamdani got twisted into knots over Sorkin’s statement about the October 7 attacks, namely why he couldn’t condemn the attack outright that day and later post something about how he might feel Israel mishandled its response. He couldn’t take a day off from being a terrorist sympathizer. It led Mamdani flopping like a fish (via NY Post):

Watch Zohran Mamdani squirm and stutter when Andrew Ross Sorkin asks him why he couldn't simply condemn October 7th and criticize Israel the following day. It's such a basic question, and Mamdani cannot bring himself to answer it. Instead, he launches into a lecture about Israeli genocide and his supposed politics of universality. Even when directly confronted about his inability to mourn murdered Jews without immediately invoking Palestinian suffering, he does the exact same thing again. — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) November 19, 2026

Mamdani was asked about his statement marking the third anniversary of Hamas’ deadly invasion of Israel – in which he spent less than a quarter of its time mourning the 1,100 victims of the vicious 2023 terrorist attack and was quickly condemned – during an interview with reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ DealBook conference. “The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza,” Mamdani had said, citing Hamas statistics as he decried the Palestinian casualties of the war launched in response to the terrorist attack. Sorkin noted that many Jewish leaders said the twisted statement made Jewish New Yorkers less safe. He asked if he felt “an extra sort of responsibility” around the language he used – in light of the growing number of hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers.

Mamdani shot back, telling the journalist that his story “doesn’t cover the entirety of the day,” and attempted to tout his concern for New York’s large Jewish population. The mayor brought up his presence at a memorial for the victims of Hamas’ terrorist attack – where he was viciously booed by anti-Israel protesters – before giving a word salad response. […] Sorkin then asked Mamdani if it would have been more appropriate to have made a statement on Oct. 7 condemning the terror attack, then waiting until Oct. 8 to condemn Israel – a question met with appeals by the conference’s attendees.

But we all know why Mamdani didn’t. Also, you lose me when you peddle the ‘Israel is committing genocide’ trope. It only shows you don’t know the meaning of the word and haven’t been following the actual events. No one committing genocide allows the people they wish to kill to seek medical attention or let food aid in, among other things.

Either way, good on Sorkin for calling out Mamdani on his BS and exposing his underbelly, which is anti-Israel and antisemitic.

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