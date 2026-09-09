DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Here's How This Virginia City Plans to Use Your Tax Dollars to Help Illegal Aliens

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 09, 2026 10:30 AM
Advertisement
Here's How This Virginia City Plans to Use Your Tax Dollars to Help Illegal Aliens
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

You can always count on Democrats to use your tax dollars to reward their preferred constituencies. When you combine that with the Democrats' love of sanctuary policies, you get ideas like this one out of Arlington, Virginia. There, local politicians are going to use tax dollars to provide payments to illegal aliens and their families.

Advertisement

The Arlington County Board has set aside $50,000 for grants to give $2,000 payments to the families of illegal aliens if the primary wage earner is detained and deported by ICE. But it gets even worse: the illegal alien families don't have to prove their loved one was employed or even deported.

That's created a program ripe for fraud.

"The Arlington County Board voted to set aside 50,000 in tax dollars to support families whose primary wage earner was deported by ICE," Minock said. "This happened earlier this month and the board said they were doing this because of the recent surge in deportations in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area. This also happened just a few months after the Arlington County Board raised taxes."

"The Arlington County Board for years has complained that they do not receive enough money for core services like schools, so they raise taxes on homeowners," he continued. "The average homeowner's tax bill will be nearly $500 more and the average renter could see more than $300 increase in their rent."

Recommended
This Clip Perfectly Captures the Insanity of the Lindsay Clancy Jury Matt Vespa Stephen A Smith Recalls the Insane Tax Policies That Drove Him Out of California Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"Also, the board went out of their way not to require applicants to actually prove their family member was actually deported," Minock added.

They'll just keep raising taxes on Americans so they can hand out payments to illegal aliens.

Up to $2,000. Remember, during COVID they wouldn't let you work, and you got $1,200. Maybe.

Even the Department of Homeland Security weighed in on this. 

"You can't make this up," it wrote on X.

Advertisement

When is enough enough? When will taxpayers in Virginia and elsewhere finally tell Democrats that using our tax dollars to provide payments to illegal aliens is unacceptable? 

And what about other families in Arlington? There are families of people — the primary wage earners — who were arrested for crimes that could use $2,000 to help offset the loss of income. This seems like it's not just a fundamental waste of taxpayer dollars but discrimination and unequal protection under the law.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | SANCTUARY CITIES
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

This Clip Perfectly Captures the Insanity of the Lindsay Clancy Jury

This Clip Perfectly Captures the Insanity of the Lindsay Clancy Jury

Matt Vespa
Stephen A Smith Recalls the Insane Tax Policies That Drove Him Out of California

Stephen A Smith Recalls the Insane Tax Policies That Drove Him Out of California

Amy Curtis
Here's the Tweet That Shut Down This Snotty Post About the 9/11 Attacks

Here's the Tweet That Shut Down This Snotty Post About the 9/11 Attacks

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos