Here's How This Virginia City Plans to Use Your Tax Dollars to Help Illegal Aliens

You can always count on Democrats to use your tax dollars to reward their preferred constituencies. When you combine that with the Democrats' love of sanctuary policies, you get ideas like this one out of Arlington, Virginia. There, local politicians are going to use tax dollars to provide payments to illegal aliens and their families.

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The Arlington County Board has set aside $50,000 for grants to give $2,000 payments to the families of illegal aliens if the primary wage earner is detained and deported by ICE. But it gets even worse: the illegal alien families don't have to prove their loved one was employed or even deported.

That's created a program ripe for fraud.

The Arlington County Board set aside $50,000 for grants to support families whose primary wage earner has been detained and deported by ICE.



MORE: The Board went out of their way to make it clear that applicants don’t have to prove their family member was employed or even… https://t.co/1TxIi9MnFi pic.twitter.com/Sy3Cwpm4YT — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 8, 2026

"The Arlington County Board voted to set aside 50,000 in tax dollars to support families whose primary wage earner was deported by ICE," Minock said. "This happened earlier this month and the board said they were doing this because of the recent surge in deportations in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area. This also happened just a few months after the Arlington County Board raised taxes."

"The Arlington County Board for years has complained that they do not receive enough money for core services like schools, so they raise taxes on homeowners," he continued. "The average homeowner's tax bill will be nearly $500 more and the average renter could see more than $300 increase in their rent."

"Also, the board went out of their way not to require applicants to actually prove their family member was actually deported," Minock added.

lol what. Arlington has a huge budget crisis right now. https://t.co/lfJAkSVjth — Greta Joynes (@gretajoynes) September 9, 2026

They'll just keep raising taxes on Americans so they can hand out payments to illegal aliens.

Families of wage earners detained by ICE to receive up to $2K from Arlington County https://t.co/JxSZlWGGzR — ARLnow (@ARLnowDOTcom) September 8, 2026

Up to $2,000. Remember, during COVID they wouldn't let you work, and you got $1,200. Maybe.

The county is using YOUR tax dollars for payouts to the families of illegal aliens detained and deported by @ICEgov. https://t.co/rWljlS1mZ3 — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) September 8, 2026

Even the Department of Homeland Security weighed in on this.

"You can't make this up," it wrote on X.

You can’t make this up.



Sanctuary politicians are taking Americans’ hard earned tax dollars to reward illegal aliens who break the law.



This insanity shows once again who they put first. https://t.co/oVlXOGGxt8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 8, 2026

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When is enough enough? When will taxpayers in Virginia and elsewhere finally tell Democrats that using our tax dollars to provide payments to illegal aliens is unacceptable?

And what about other families in Arlington? There are families of people — the primary wage earners — who were arrested for crimes that could use $2,000 to help offset the loss of income. This seems like it's not just a fundamental waste of taxpayer dollars but discrimination and unequal protection under the law.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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