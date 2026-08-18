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NBC News Omits Some Important Details About Teens Whose Parents Were Detained by ICE and Deported

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 18, 2026 11:00 AM
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NBC News Omits Some Important Details About Teens Whose Parents Were Detained by ICE and Deported
AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File

The media are truly the enemy of the people. While the Left laments "misinformation," outlets like NBC News peddle these lies in order to smear the Trump Administration, ICE, and to lie to Americans about immigration enforcement. In Texas, ICE detained and deported parents, leaving behind a 19-year-old and her sister.

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But what they omitted from this post, of course, was that the parents were deported after the mother was arrested for theft. That tidbit is buried deep in the article, as is the fact that the parents chose to leave the children behind.

Here's more:

When NBC 5 Investigates first met Dulce and Maria in April, they were living in a Fort Worth apartment complex. Dulce, cooking, driving her sister to middle school, working at a local McDonald’s, and selling her mother’s jewelry, she said, to help pay bills.

“You never know whenever is the last hug that you’re going to have from your parents. You don’t know, you’ll never know how stressful and hard life is without them,” Dulce told NBC 5 Investigates.

The girls are U.S. citizens and legally entitled to remain in the country. But some immigration advocates say their case is a stark example of the precarious situations facing thousands of U.S. citizen children whose parents have been detained during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Critics said rapid deportations of parents have led to what they describe as a new form of family separation, and they argue recent changes in ICE policy have increased the risk that parents will be deported, even before they are able to make plans for the care of their children.

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There was nothing stopping the girls from going to Honduras with their parents.

What this exposes is the dangerous notion of "birthright citizenship" applying to every illegal alien who has a baby while on American soil.

Simply incredible "journalism" there, NBC.

Families are separated all the time when someone commits a crime. They're also separated when an illegal alien kills an American, like Sheridan Gorman and Laken Riley.

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"Illegal aliens have been offered $2,600 and a flight home to self-deport for a long time now. They've been warned repeatedly they will be subject to arrest, detention, and deportation if they don't take advantage of that offer," Melugin wrote.

Americans voted for deportations and a crackdown on illegal immigration after the open-borders policies of the Biden years. Immigration enforcement remains a major issue for voters ahead of the midterms, and while the Trump administration is working to uphold our immigration laws, Democrats are fighting to open our borders and flood us with illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TEXAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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