The Media Had Some Funny Words to Describe the Attempted FlyDubai Hijacking

Amy had the story earlier this morning: there was an attempted hijacking on a FlyDubai plane bound for Israel, where the co-pilot stabbed the captain, causing the plane to drop 17,000 feet. As chaos erupted in the cockpit, Israel scrambled fighter jets. Blessedly, the plane made an emergency landing after the crew and passengers rushed the cockpit and subdued the attacker. Piloting passengers reportedly helped land the aircraft in Saudi Arabia:

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BREAKING: A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the co-pilot reportedly stabbed the captain during a cockpit fight, triggering hijacking fears and prompting Israel to scramble fighter jets. https://t.co/l6GAyRVEsQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2026

"The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu putting out a statement saying that situation is now under control after that plane was safely diverted to Saudi Arabia," said Jeff Paul. "But what remains unclear is what led to that emergency call coming from the cockpit that then forced Israel to scramble fighter jets and fears that it had been hijacked." Paul said there are several different accounts from passengers who were on the packed flight. "One spoke to Fox News, telling us the co-pilot of FlyDubai Flight FZ1073 stabbed the captain of the plane who then collapsed onto the controls," Paul continued. "That then shut down the entire instrument panel, according to this witness. The passenger says the plane began plunging downward for several minutes and there was a lot of screaming on board and at one point the power went out, and many on board thought they were going to die."

NEW: The pilot who was stabbed on the FlyDubai flight by his terrorist co-pilot was able to open the release on the cockpit door as he lay covered in blood on the floor.



The quick thinking allowed the Israeli passengers to storm the cockpit and subdue the terrorist, according… pic.twitter.com/DVhQg9xmWa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 30, 2026

Yet, as with the 'knife intifada" and other terrorist attacks involving Israelis, the invisible terrorist has reappeared. You know, those magical cars driven into Israeli bus stations with the intent of killing civilians, where we see headlines like ‘Car Rams Into Bus Station in Israel.’ Who was driving the car, you clowns?

They’re back. Apparently, an attempted hijacking is a disagreement within the halls of The New York Times: “A plane flying from Dubai to Israel was diverted after an altercation between the pilot and co-pilot, Israeli officials said.”

Is that what happened, BBC? https://t.co/wjWRLs5O97 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2026

Just a little disagreement! https://t.co/GYosCRT1Uy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 30, 2026

Did this altercation perhaps involve an Omani terrorist trying to murder a pilot and then nose-dive a plane full of Israeli passengers into the ground? https://t.co/WOKh71M7He — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 30, 2026

Pilots get into a fight? What were they fighting over? https://t.co/TqAvbydWrz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2026

Muslim co-pilot stabs pilot and tries to take down plane with 180 passengers



Media: pic.twitter.com/2sfYv2nI2M — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2026

The BBC, one of the worst anti-Israeli outlets out there, said, “Israel-bound flight diverted after fight between pilots.”

CNN, need I say more:

A "violent" altercation between two pilots caused a FlyDubai aircraft traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv to divert to Saudi Arabia, sources have told CNN. https://t.co/FSQzHo5QxX pic.twitter.com/hI4UA6FxJk — CNN (@CNN) September 30, 2026

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Hijackings are now violent altercations or fights, huh? Well, I guess they have to say that since a) all these outlets are now staffed with Gen Z leftists who hate Israel, b) the new rule is that you can’t say anything bad about muslims, and c) related to point b; the suspect is from Oman. It all checks out; you all know this, and that is why banning some outlets from the White House grounds might not be a bad idea. If you can’t call something what it is, like a hijacking, go pound sand.

UPDATE: It was mental illness, guys, not terrorism.

According to The New York Times, hijacking a plane full of people of a very specific identity and trying to crash it into the ground is not necessarily terrorism, and it can be chalked up to a mental health issue.



Real winners over there. pic.twitter.com/2xQm9dFJAg — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 30, 2026

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