Did Abdul El-Sayed Really Say This About Going After Fentanyl Dealers?

Thanks to President Trump securing the border and waging war on narco traffickers, fentanyl-linked deaths have plummeted. Fox News reported in August that deaths are down 22 percent in a single year. Former DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin said earlier this week that fentanyl deaths are down 55 percent and heroin deaths are down 89 percent from their peaks.

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"That’s a direct result of closing the border and enforcing the laws on the books," she wrote on X.

Fentanyl deaths are down 55% and Heroin deaths down 89% from their peaks.



That’s a direct result of closing the border and enforcing the laws on the books. — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) September 28, 2026

Even anti-Trump groups can't deny the success that has saved thousands of lives.

U.S. overdose deaths plummet, saving thousands of lives



For the first time in decades, public health data shows a sudden and hopeful drop in drug overdose deaths across the U.S.

https://t.co/GE67ANsTZI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 18, 2024

All of this is due to the strengthening of our border, enforcement of our laws, and fighting the narco traffickers who bring that poison into our nation.

But there's one Democrat who is not happy about this, and that's the supposed doctor, Abdul El-Sayed. In new audio, El-Sayed was busted calling the "law and order" method of stopping drug dealers "draconian."

Straight from the horses mouth: Abdul says the “law and order” method when going after fentanyl dealers & suppliers is “draconian.”



He wants open borders and fentanyl back in the hands of our kids. Michigan can’t afford Abdul El-Sayed. pic.twitter.com/krtFisALoQ — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) September 29, 2026

"As usual, here's what I'm watching right now," El-Sayed said. "Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin. It's extremely addictive and way less expensive to manufacture. It's flooding the U.S. drug supply, it's also leading to a surge in opioid overdoses."

"While claiming to be fighting fentanyl, the conservative response has amounted to doing one of two things: blaming the influx of fentanyl on the southern border or passing draconian anti-fentanyl laws designed to punish dealers and deter use," he continued. "These bills were proposed in 46 of 50 states. Virginia codified fentanyl as a 'weapon of terrorism.' 30 states have a drug-induced homicide statute on the books. Look, fentanyl is a scourge, there's no doubt about it, and we absolutely need to protect unsuspecting people from it."

"But the question is, does the law and order, throw-the-book-at-em approach actually work? There's a long history in this country of criminalizing drugs and the costs of that fall hardest on people who suffer from substance abuse. And too often, the enforcement has targeted black and brown people," El-Sayed added.

Enforcement works. Putting drug dealers in prison works. We know this. So why does El-Sayed want to flood our cities with this dangerous drug? Why does he want drug dealers to harm our communities?

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UNEARTHED



Abdul El-Sayed says laws against fentanyl drug dealers are "draconian" and target “black and brown people.” pic.twitter.com/TWKlKJqXDw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2026

This was a 2023 podcast. El-Sayed hasn't changed his positions.

Imagine thinking we should take it easy on fentanyl dealers



That’s what Democrats’ Michigan Senate candidate thinks https://t.co/AB1Fib7YfR — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 29, 2026

It tracks. Democrats are soft on crime and do not care how many Americans are hurt to enforce that agenda.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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