Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Reveals New Details About the FlyDubai Terror Attack

More details are emerging about the suspected terror attack aboard a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv early Wednesday.

What has been confirmed so far is alarming. Israeli officials say the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and appears to have tried to bring down the aircraft. Flight-tracking data showed the plane rapidly lost nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed during a press conference that an Israeli passenger and a crew member forced their way into the cockpit and subdued the alleged attacker while he was attempting to sabotage the plane’s systems. Netanyahu said the passenger later told him that another flight crew was aboard the aircraft and entered the cockpit to stabilize it after the uncontrolled descent.

The aircraft ultimately landed at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where the suspected attacker was detained and is being questioned by Saudi authorities.

🚨 WOW! Netanyahu just spoke to one of the Israeli passengers aboard the hijacked FlyDubai flight and they BROKE IN TO THE COCKPIT with one of the crew members, then SUBDUED the terrorist who st*bbed the pilot



"An additional flight crew was on board, entered the cockpit and… pic.twitter.com/YVf7CHWXaO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2026

"During the flight they were approaching Israel. One of the pilots stabbed the other pilot and apparently attempted to crash the plane with everyone on board," the Israeli Prime Minister said according to a translation.

"I spoke with one of the Israeli passengers. He told me that the plane went into a spin and began to nosedive. He told me that somehow he managed to break into the cockpit with one of the crew members and together they subdued the pilot who carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft system."

"An additional flight crew was on board, entered the cockpit and managed to stabilize the aircraft," he added. "I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster."

Israeli officials are treating the incident as a suspected terror attack.

🚨🇮🇱 Netanyahu comments on FlyDubai nightmare:



"We are in close contact with the relevant authorities in order to ensure the continuation of the safety of the passengers, in order to ensure their safe return home.



We are prepared for security systems to prepare against… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2026

A terrifying incident unfolded aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, September 30, as the Boeing 737 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Reports say a violent confrontation erupted in the cockpit between the two pilots, leaving one pilot stabbed and passengers witnessing… pic.twitter.com/RPdL01mQ8Z — Mighty News (@Mighty__News) September 30, 2026

This passenger video from Flydubai FZ1073 (Dubai to Tel Aviv) is harrowing. The co-pilot reportedly stabbed the captain and tried to seize the Boeing 737, sending the plane into a steep plunge of more than 14,000 feet with 174 people aboard, including 27 children.



You can hear… pic.twitter.com/IEOgeAtRjK — Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) September 30, 2026

The suspected attacker has also been identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, a significant detail, given that Oman does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Israel. Israeli authorities are now investigating how he was cleared to serve as co-pilot on a flight bound for Tel Aviv, including whether he held a second passport or whether FlyDubai violated the terms of its aviation arrangement with Israel.

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Under the reported agreement governing FlyDubai’s service to Israel, pilots landing at Ben Gurion Airport must hold passports from countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

🚨🇮🇱🇴🇲 Israel is asking how an Omani pilot was CLEARED to fly a plane into Tel Aviv...



Israeli officials are investigating the FlyDubai incident and, in particular, the alleged Omani co-pilot/attacker.



How was a pilot from Oman, which has NO diplomatic relations with Israel,… pic.twitter.com/NYZZcud2Of — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2026

The roughly 180 passengers aboard the aircraft are safe.

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