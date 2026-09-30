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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Reveals New Details About the FlyDubai Terror Attack

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Sep 30, 2026 11:15 AM
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Reveals New Details About the FlyDubai Terror Attack
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

More details are emerging about the suspected terror attack aboard a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv early Wednesday. 

What has been confirmed so far is alarming. Israeli officials say the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and appears to have tried to bring down the aircraft. Flight-tracking data showed the plane rapidly lost nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed during a press conference that an Israeli passenger and a crew member forced their way into the cockpit and subdued the alleged attacker while he was attempting to sabotage the plane’s systems. Netanyahu said the passenger later told him that another flight crew was aboard the aircraft and entered the cockpit to stabilize it after the uncontrolled descent. 

The aircraft ultimately landed at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where the suspected attacker was detained and is being questioned by Saudi authorities.

"During the flight they were approaching Israel. One of the pilots stabbed the other pilot and apparently attempted to crash the plane with everyone on board," the Israeli Prime Minister said according to a translation. 

"I spoke with one of the Israeli passengers. He told me that the plane went into a spin and began to nosedive. He told me that somehow he managed to break into the cockpit with one of the crew members and together they subdued the pilot who carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft system."

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"An additional flight crew was on board, entered the cockpit and managed to stabilize the aircraft," he added. "I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster."

Israeli officials are treating the incident as a suspected terror attack.

The suspected attacker has also been identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, a significant detail, given that Oman does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Israel. Israeli authorities are now investigating how he was cleared to serve as co-pilot on a flight bound for Tel Aviv, including whether he held a second passport or whether FlyDubai violated the terms of its aviation arrangement with Israel. 

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Under the reported agreement governing FlyDubai’s service to Israel, pilots landing at Ben Gurion Airport must hold passports from countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

The roughly 180 passengers aboard the aircraft are safe.

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News Topics BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | BOEING | ISRAEL | OMAN | SAUDI ARABIA | TERRORISM
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