CNBC Host Is Stunned His Co-Host Says Something Supportive About Trump

CNBC’s Joe Kernen was aghast when his co-host and New York Times reporter, Andrew Ross Sorkin, credited the Trump administration with a new government transparency initiative: streamlining some 29,000 government websites into one. The president rolled out America.gov this week, where everything is virtually in one place. It’s a great idea, Sorkin said, and Kernen had some jokes.

Andrew Ross Sorkin gushes over Trump's new America. gov website on live TV while Joe Kernen sits there stunned. Sorkin is not a Trump fan, and he lets that be known. But the moment he said the word "credit," Kernen nearly fell out of his chair. SORKIN: “I want to be clear. I am… pic.twitter.com/DQeuULahVZ

SORKIN: “I want to be clear. I am actually not critical of the president in this instance at all, because I actually think it was great to bring everybody together.”

“For 29,000 websites, the ability to get a passport, the ability to get your medicare. I mean, the it was like being at a product. It was like being at an Apple product announcement. And when they went through what they did and the president was there in the morning and walked through what they were doing, and Marco Rubio was there, Scott Bessent was there, the whole cabinet was there. It was one of those moments where you actually thought the government was working for you, really? And Gebbia deserves an extraordinary amount of praise for it.”

KERNEN: “Do you feel great? Are you have the warmest fuzziest feeling right now listening.”

SORKIN: “And by the way, the president deserves credit for that."

KERNEN: "Oh my God!"

SORKIN: "Credit for putting you in that role. And Jeb and his team putting it all together.”

KERNEN: “So now I'm getting hot flashes. Wow. So this is just amazing.”