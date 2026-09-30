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CNBC Host Is Stunned His Co-Host Says Something Supportive About Trump

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 30, 2026 3:30 PM
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CNBC Host Is Stunned His Co-Host Says Something Supportive About Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

CNBC’s Joe Kernen was aghast when his co-host and New York Times reporter, Andrew Ross Sorkin, credited the Trump administration with a new government transparency initiative: streamlining some 29,000 government websites into one. The president rolled out America.gov this week, where everything is virtually in one place. It’s a great idea, Sorkin said, and Kernen had some jokes. 

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SORKIN: “I want to be clear. I am actually not critical of the president in this instance at all, because I actually think it was great to bring everybody together.”

 “For 29,000 websites, the ability to get a passport, the ability to get your medicare. I mean, the it was like being at a product. It was like being at an Apple product announcement. And when they went through what they did and the president was there in the morning and walked through what they were doing, and Marco Rubio was there, Scott Bessent was there, the whole cabinet was there. It was one of those moments where you actually thought the government was working for you, really? And Gebbia deserves an extraordinary amount of praise for it.”

KERNEN: “Do you feel great? Are you have the warmest fuzziest feeling right now listening.”

SORKIN: “And by the way, the president deserves credit for that."

KERNEN: "Oh my God!"

SORKIN: "Credit for putting you in that role. And Jeb and his team putting it all together.”

KERNEN: “So now I'm getting hot flashes. Wow. So this is just amazing.”

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Renewing passports and navigating Medicare and other services are now on one site. Joe Gebbia, Airbnb co-founder, built it and serves as the Trump administration's chief design officer. Joe also oversaw other website projects, including TrumpRx and Trump Accounts.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | MARCO RUBIO | MEDICARE | SCOTT BESSENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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