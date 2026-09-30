The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Just Endorsed Democrats in the Midterms

The Democrat Party just picked up a major endorsement in the midterms: the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC is telling Americans to vote the GOP out of power in November, which tells us all we need to know about the Democrat Party and what it'd do if it regains power.

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The Republicans should make this an ad and run it 24/7 from now until Election Day.

The IRGC published a letter to American voters, urging them to vote against President Trump and Republicans in November.

It is not a good sign when the IRGC shifts from "Death to America" to "Vote Democratic." The IRGC is reportedly encouraging Americans to vote against the GOP in the midterms. https://t.co/QwTj1I7nf4 ... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 30, 2026

Here's more:

The IRGC, which as repeatedly tried to sway the Nov. 3 US elections, claimed that the president and his support of Israel were the cause of the war — as they urged voters to reject both in the voting booth. “America’s national security and the lives of its service members are entrusted to someone who is not only an inveterate liar but is also an insanely avaricious man whose only motivation in life is the accumulation of greater wealth,” IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said in the regime’s latest attack on Trump. The letter accuses Trump of concealing the “peaceful nature” of Iran’s nuclear program despite allegations from the International Atomic Energy Agency watchdog that Tehran was enriching its uranium beyond what’s needed for a power plant.

That letter really sounds like it could be a DNC memo, doesn't it? The IRGC also took a leaf from the Left's playbook and tried to spin the meaning of "Death to America."

IRGC Spokesperson:



"When we say 'Death to America,' we mean death to the policies of killing, plundering and bloodshed, death to those who hold such ideas."



"The reason they consider the IRGC a terrorist organization is that the IRGC stands in the way of plundering in Iran and… — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 29, 2026

"'When we say 'Death to America,' we mean death to the policies of killing, plundering and bloodshed, death to those who hold such ideas," the post read. "The reason they consider the IRGC a terrorist organization is that the IRGC stands in the way of plundering in Iran and the region." This could be part of Zohran Mamdani speech.

Same vibes.

......Catchy IRGC slogans to come: "Ride a Blue Wave through the Hormuz to cheaper gas "; "Ayatoldya Trump was Bad"; and "Let's Make Iran Great Again." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 30, 2026

Those'll make great campaign lawn signs.

“Death to America” and “Vote Democratic” are synonymous. — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) September 30, 2026

This is true, especially with the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America. They want to destroy America.

Those cheering on the Dems in the midterms: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, China, Carney, the EU and the Mexican cartels. https://t.co/4AodU7YxRz — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 30, 2026

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Those are great endorsements for the Democrats 34 days before the election.

Iran’s regime is meddling in our elections on behalf of the Democrats https://t.co/xDwU5IyBkN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 30, 2026

And we'll wager that the only Democrat who will condemn it is John Fetterman. The rest will remain silent.

This garbage "letter" is a farcical and laughable attempt by a desperate group of people (IRGC) who know they have no other options left because they have failed their own people, so they resort to telling the American people to "vote Democrat."



People are smarter than that and… https://t.co/yoJIdDOSGS — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) September 30, 2026

"People are smarter than that and they know supporting extreme liberal Democrats means supporting groups like the IRGC," Cheung wrote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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