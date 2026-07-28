Where's That Affordability? Check Out What Arlington, VA Is Doing to EV Owners.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger ran on a platform of affordability. That was a lie, of course, because she had no intention of making anything affordable for Virginians; Democrats turned around and proposed massive tax hikes on everything. And it seems the Arlington County Board got the memo, too, if their plan for electric vehicle (EV) owners is any indication.

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The county board is now considering a plan that would have EV owners paying nearly double to charge their cars.

The Arlington County Board in Virginia is considering a plan to increase charging rates for electric vehicles. If the plan goes through, whatever price electric car owners have been paying to charge will nearly double. https://t.co/deBLLhu6YR — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) July 28, 2026

Here's more:

The Arlington County Board in Virginia is considering a plan to increase charging rates for electric vehicles from about 17 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to as much as 30 cents per kWh. If the plan goes through, the price people have been paying to charge their electric cars will nearly double. This does not apply to every single EV charger in the county, such as Tesla superchargers, for example. It is only for county-owned chargers. Arlington County has 51 of them, located at places such as libraries and community centers. These locations are where the prices would double if the increase goes into effect. The Arlington County Board said they're considering the increase because electricity is getting more expensive, and the cost of this charging infrastructure is going up, too. “Not particularly surprising,” one driver told News4, adding that it's "still significantly cheaper than gas, especially with the oil price shock you’ve had the last couple of months.”

Remember when the Left pushed EVs on us, telling us it would save money on gas? Good times.

“It is only for county-owned chargers.”

Seems pretty important. I’m no expert (though I play one on Twitter), but I believe it will still be less than many commercial chargers. — bkmbooks (@bkmbooks) July 28, 2026

For now, because the government can't afford to keep undercutting market rates.

As a trained pixie wrangler, I knew this was coming while still in training 8 years ago. And the $$$ pain hasn’t even started yet. — Thomas Ellis (@HorseOneThms) July 28, 2026

Wait until they realize how much they're losing in gas taxes.

Give me more “affordability” @GovernorVA ! Hell yes! — Demetrius B. (@rollin_vip) July 28, 2026

Glad she ran on making things cheaper.

Electric vehicle charging rates in Arlington, VA about to double in cost! 😂 https://t.co/Nf5ut00YrQ — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) July 28, 2026

You get the government you vote for.

All you can do is laugh.

Democrats run Arlington. https://t.co/rHBVEkze0f — Just a Bama Gal 🇺🇸🍊🐕🧜‍♀️ (@derrickstheman) July 28, 2026

They sure do.

They run Virginia, too, and into the ground, it seems.