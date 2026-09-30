David Crowley Proposes Socialized Medicine in Wisconsin, Gets Testy When Asked How He'll Pay for It

Democrat David Crowley has said that his policies are no different from his socialist primary opponent, Francesca Hong. And it shows. Crowley is now proposing a socialized medicine scheme for every Wisconsin household, promising a "public option" if he's elected governor.

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David Crowley proposes healthcare public option for every Wisconsin household https://t.co/7L51C3Ohvs — Drake Bentley (@drake_bentley) September 30, 2026

Here's more:

Democratic nominee for Wisconsin governor David Crowley is proposing opening healthcare coverage to every resident through a public option for BadgerCare, the state’s normally low-income healthcare program. This comes as Republicans in Washington, including Congressman Tom Tiffany, Crowley’s opponent, voted to gut the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Millions lost healthcare coverage, including 45,000 Wisconsinities. “As governor, I’ll open BadgerCare to all Wisconsinites, which will create more competition and lower the cost of coverage. MAGA Congressman Tom Tiffany showed us he isn’t interested in protecting Wisconsinites’ healthcare, that’s unacceptable,” Crowley said in a statement. “All Wisconsin families should have access to affordable healthcare, no ifs, ands, or buts. With a public option, Wisconsinites who are paying too much, were kicked off their plan, or have never been able to afford it will have the opportunity to access more affordable coverage.”

Of course, this will cost Wisconsin taxpayers more money, and the bills are adding up under a hypothetical Crowley administration. As Milwaukee County Executive, Crowley has raised taxes every year, and wants a 26 percent property tax increase for 2027. Milwaukee County residents pay the highest property and sales taxes in the state. And if Crowley repeals Act 10, he will cost taxpayers an additional $2 billion to $6 billion per year.

This worked so well that Vermont had to abolish such a program several decades ago. https://t.co/sNQfGOUlvZ — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) September 30, 2026

This is the literal definition of insanity.

While the Crowley campaign hasn't published a cost estimate for this proposal, a 2025 report by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau (LFB) said premiums for the public option would be around $971 a month. What happened to "affordability."

According to the Lake Country Tribune, the first 30 days of a Crowley administration would drive up healthcare costs and taxes for all Wisconsinites. Act 10 alone has saved voters more than $35 billion since 2011.

When he was asked about how he'd pay for his plans, Crowley had no response. He instead attacked his Republican opponent, Tom Tiffany, and President Trump.

Reporter to @DavidCCrowley: How will you pay for all your new government spending?



Crowley goes on an unhinged rant instead of answering.



Translation: He’ll raise your taxes and take more of your money, just as he has every year in Milwaukee County. pic.twitter.com/W0TeIsHxB8 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 29, 2026

"When you look at what Congressman Tom Tiffany and Donald Trump are doing, they're peeing on us and telling us it's raining," Crowley said.

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Oh ... kay?

By the way, David Crowley also let Milwaukee County's contract with United Healthcare expire at the end of last year. That put hundreds of Milwaukee County employees, retirees, and their families at "catastrophic risk." Any claims made during that lapse in coverage could have fallen on those individuals and United Healthcare wouldn't have had to pay them.

Do we really want to put Crowley in charge of a state-run program when he dropped the ball on his own county's plan?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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