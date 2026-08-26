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Abigail Spanberger Just Admitted There Are at Least 300K Illegal Aliens in Virginia

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 10:30 AM
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Abigail Spanberger Just Admitted There Are at Least 300K Illegal Aliens in Virginia
(AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

Whoops. 

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger just admitted that her state is home to at least 300,000 illegal aliens. We know a lot of them are in Fairfax County, where half of the murders are committed by illegal aliens, but there are tens of thousands more in and around Old Dominion.

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We know this because Spanberger is lamenting the fact they'll lose Medicaid coverage thanks to President Trump and his One Big Beautiful Bill. 

Weird, though, because Democrats insisted illegal aliens weren't getting any taxpayer benefits at all.

And if she's referring to the work requirements, no one will lose Medicaid coverage ... if they get a job and meet the work requirements. That's not hard.

She ran as a moderate. She governs as a radical.

That's what they always do.

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Deport them all. Start with Fairfax County.

That's what they always do. Conflate American citizens with illegal aliens.

Yes, she did.

Not only did Abby admit there are 300,000 illegal aliens, but she also admitted Democrats think fraudsters and lazy moochers deserve to live off our tax dollars.

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That cannot happen soon enough. Democrats really make ICE's job easy by admitting how many people need to be deported.

But think about what Spanberger just admitted here. First, the Democrats are lying when they say illegal aliens aren't getting benefits. We all knew that, but actual confirmation in black and white is always nice. Second, she's also saying that lazy people who refuse to work should be allowed to take the tax dollars of working Virginians so they can sit around all day. Third, she's defending the fraudsters who steal our money.

All of that takes away healthcare from actual poor Americans who might need it. But it's clear Spanberger doesn't care about those.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MEDICAID | VIRGINIA
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