Abigail Spanberger Just Admitted There Are at Least 300K Illegal Aliens in Virginia

Whoops.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger just admitted that her state is home to at least 300,000 illegal aliens. We know a lot of them are in Fairfax County, where half of the murders are committed by illegal aliens, but there are tens of thousands more in and around Old Dominion.

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We know this because Spanberger is lamenting the fact they'll lose Medicaid coverage thanks to President Trump and his One Big Beautiful Bill.

Weird, though, because Democrats insisted illegal aliens weren't getting any taxpayer benefits at all.

More than 300,000 Virginians on Medicaid risk losing their coverage because of the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill".



Behind that number is someone seeking treatment for cancer, a Virginian just trying to fill a prescription, a family one hard month away from an empty dinner… — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) August 25, 2026

And if she's referring to the work requirements, no one will lose Medicaid coverage ... if they get a job and meet the work requirements. That's not hard.

*More than 300,000 non-citizens



I know you're a former spook so lying comes naturally to you, but this is pathetic even for you — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 26, 2026

She ran as a moderate. She governs as a radical.

That's what they always do.

I’m glad you’re admitting that there are more than 300K illegals in VA. Time to send them all packing! — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) August 26, 2026

Deport them all. Start with Fairfax County.

So you're including illegal aliens as "Virginians". Lady you're the problem and you've already nuked your 2028 run when you failed to get your gerrymandering districts passed because you skipped red tape. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 26, 2026

That's what they always do. Conflate American citizens with illegal aliens.

Did you seriously just admit there are 300k illegals in Virginia? https://t.co/KbHMoUU8eg — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 26, 2026

Yes, she did.

The only people who will no longer have access to taxpayer-funded benefits are:



❌Illegal aliens

❌Able-bodied adults who refuse to work

❌Fraudsters



This shameless fearmongering is totally dishonest and immoral. OBBB protects Medicaid for those who need it most. https://t.co/b9qb2yWp9A — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) August 25, 2026

Not only did Abby admit there are 300,000 illegal aliens, but she also admitted Democrats think fraudsters and lazy moochers deserve to live off our tax dollars.

Don't tell Governor WhiteWitch, but those 300,000 criminals are only Virginians until ICE catches and deports them. https://t.co/pACCF4HFRT — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 25, 2026

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That cannot happen soon enough. Democrats really make ICE's job easy by admitting how many people need to be deported.

But think about what Spanberger just admitted here. First, the Democrats are lying when they say illegal aliens aren't getting benefits. We all knew that, but actual confirmation in black and white is always nice. Second, she's also saying that lazy people who refuse to work should be allowed to take the tax dollars of working Virginians so they can sit around all day. Third, she's defending the fraudsters who steal our money.

All of that takes away healthcare from actual poor Americans who might need it. But it's clear Spanberger doesn't care about those.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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