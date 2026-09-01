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Are Illegal Aliens Wiping Out Natural Resources in This Connecticut Town?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 01, 2026 1:30 PM
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Are Illegal Aliens Wiping Out Natural Resources in This Connecticut Town?
Scott Morello via AP

Democrats pretend illegal immigration is no big deal. Sen. Chris Murphy even said it's no big deal and any concern surrounding it is simply manufactured. Of course, that's not true. We have an entire group of Americans — Angel Families — who came together because their loved one was killed by an illegal alien. In Fairfax County, Virginia, at least half of the violent crime is committed by illegal aliens.

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And now in Westport, Connecticut, illegal aliens are reportedly illegally harvesting shellfish at night, wiping out entire populations of clams, mussels, and blue crabs and doing harm to the ecosystem. To make matters worse, it seems local authorities do not care.

Here's more:

There are a lot of people in Westport, CT who profess to care for the environment, or is that just a control mechanism to gain political power?

Because, no one cares in Westport when their environment is being destroyed as long as its being done by illegal aliens. By the hundreds. Every Night. Till there is nothing left.

Connecticut General Statutes § 26-228 prohibits taking any shells or shellfish from the shores or waters of the state between sunset and sunrise. The penalty is a fine of $100–$500 and/or up to 30 days in jail. Westport’s recreational shellfishing regulations explicitly adopt this rule. Harvesting is allowed only from sunrise to sunset.

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Westport requires a permit to harvest shellfish, and it's limited to a half bushel per person in a 24-hour period. There are also limits on the size of shellfish that can be harvested: hard clams (quahogs) must be at least 1.5 inches or one inch thick, razor clams must be four inches, and mussels must be two inches.

We all know that.

But The Connecticut Centinal says illegal alien harvesting is happening across the state.

A resident of Old Mill told the outlet, "There's nothing left. They stripped the place clean."

Perhaps ICE needs to do some nighttime operations in Connecticut. It would be easy to net a whole bunch of illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics ANGEL FAMILIES | CONNECTICUT | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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