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Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer Endorses David Crowley

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 19, 2026 9:00 AM
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Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer Endorses David Crowley
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Gretchen Whitmer was one of the worst governors during COVID. She not only shut down the state, but also wouldn't allow people to buy certain things during lockdown, deeming garden seeds and house paint as "non-essential." Detroit is a mess and Islamists are taking over cities like Dearborn. So Wisconsin voters should pay attention to the fact that Whitmer thinks Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley would be a great governor.

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That's not an endorsement. It's a red flag.

"I'm here in Wisconsin with David Crowley for governor," Whitmer said. 

"My campaign is built on one goal," Crowley said. "Improving life for working Wisconsinites. Real solutions that create jobs, support families, and deliver opportunity in every corner of our state, from Superior to Portage to Kenosha."

"And right now we need leaders who know how to get things done," Whitmer added. "While Republicans in Washington keep raising your costs and doubling down on chaos, David has what it takes to stand up and deliver for Wisconsin.

Like higher taxes? More crime? Executive mismanagement?

That's what Crowley has done in Milwaukee County, while blaming Scott Walker for the problems Crowley himself created.

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"David Crowley has spent his career fighting for working families and delivering results for Wisconsin. He’s got the experience to stand up and lower costs for Wisconsinites," Whitmer wrote.

Here's what makes Republicans different than Democrats: no Republican will attack this small business owner. Meanwhile, when Dr. Oz showed up at a Milwaukee coffee house, the owners had to beg leftists not to start trouble.

But as we demonstrated earlier, Crowley is looking to raise Milwaukee County taxes by 26 percent and the county has a massive budget gap, including for transit, which will face a 25 percent service cut.

There's nothing sweet about that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GRETCHEN WHITMER | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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