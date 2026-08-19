Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer Endorses David Crowley

Gretchen Whitmer was one of the worst governors during COVID. She not only shut down the state, but also wouldn't allow people to buy certain things during lockdown, deeming garden seeds and house paint as "non-essential." Detroit is a mess and Islamists are taking over cities like Dearborn. So Wisconsin voters should pay attention to the fact that Whitmer thinks Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley would be a great governor.

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That's not an endorsement. It's a red flag.

David Crowley knows what it’s like to feel like no one is fighting for you. That’s why, as Wisconsin's next governor, he will fight to bring down costs, from housing to health care, back small businesses, and invest in students and teachers.



That’s the fight. David has a hell of… pic.twitter.com/LTdrgEdP0M — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 17, 2026

"I'm here in Wisconsin with David Crowley for governor," Whitmer said.

"My campaign is built on one goal," Crowley said. "Improving life for working Wisconsinites. Real solutions that create jobs, support families, and deliver opportunity in every corner of our state, from Superior to Portage to Kenosha."

"And right now we need leaders who know how to get things done," Whitmer added. "While Republicans in Washington keep raising your costs and doubling down on chaos, David has what it takes to stand up and deliver for Wisconsin.

Like higher taxes? More crime? Executive mismanagement?

That's what Crowley has done in Milwaukee County, while blaming Scott Walker for the problems Crowley himself created.

As families struggle with higher costs right now, they need a governor who will fight to make life more affordable—not add to the chaos coming from Republicans in Washington.



David Crowley has spent his career fighting for working families and delivering results for Wisconsin.… pic.twitter.com/nEVBU2B4Q8 — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 17, 2026

"David Crowley has spent his career fighting for working families and delivering results for Wisconsin. He’s got the experience to stand up and lower costs for Wisconsinites," Whitmer wrote.

It’s pretty sweet to team up with a leader like David Crowley to fight for working families. As governor, he’ll help Wisconsin small business owners like Courtney, owner of Life's a Batch Cookies by Courtney, succeed. pic.twitter.com/RpoUuKQn1t — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 17, 2026

Here's what makes Republicans different than Democrats: no Republican will attack this small business owner. Meanwhile, when Dr. Oz showed up at a Milwaukee coffee house, the owners had to beg leftists not to start trouble.

But as we demonstrated earlier, Crowley is looking to raise Milwaukee County taxes by 26 percent and the county has a massive budget gap, including for transit, which will face a 25 percent service cut.

There's nothing sweet about that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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