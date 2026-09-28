Gov. Spanberger's Woke Parole Board Is Set to Release the Ocean View Rapist

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger made a point to appoint a bunch of woke, soft-on-crime leftists to the state's parole board, and they've done nothing but release violent criminals back into the community. This includes Troy Demar, who murdered mom Christine Allen in 1998, when Allen's daughter was just three months old. Allen's family begged them not to release Demar, but the Democrats in Richmond did not care about their pain or justice.

Advertisement

Demar got parole.

And now another violent criminal, Anthony McGaha, is set to go before the parole board. Known as the "Ocean View Rapist," McGaha broke into the homes of six different women and raped them.

🚨New: One of the most infamous criminals in modern Virginia history could soon be released from prison, even though a state investigation found the rapist should not be eligible for parole.



One of the man’s victims told me she’s terrified Gov. Abigail Spanberger's new parole… pic.twitter.com/UAx4Yg7qfU — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 24, 2026

One of the victims told Minock, "It was four in the morning and I was sleeping. Safe and sound in my home, and I was woken up by someone on top of me with a knife to my throat."

Her child was in the other room.

"A piece of me died that day," the woman said. "There's a piece of me I will never get back. If he gets out of prison, I firmly believe, and I'm not th only one that thinks that he will rape again."

Minock said former Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to the parole board arguing against McGaha's release.

Abigail Spanberger’s parole board is considering releasing the infamous Ocean View rapist who received a life sentence for terrorizing women in Norfolk & Va Beach. Here is a quote from a victim: “A piece of me died that day. There's a piece of me I will never get back.”



“If he… https://t.co/zncJYj4qMx — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) September 25, 2026

"Call the Va Parole Board and tell them NO to releasing Anthony McGaha 804-674-3081," Miyares wrote on X.

@GovernorVA why are you allowing this?! You and the Parole Board are liable if anything is to happen. Nevermind the cruelty and mental harm to the victims by releasing these horrific criminals!! https://t.co/ujEFZAjXsN — TheBestIsYetToCome (@ElleKayEss45) September 25, 2026

Democrats love to tout that they're the "party of women," but Spanberger is about to let a prolific rapist out on parole, and more women will undoubtedly be hurt by McGaha if he does get out of prison.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.