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Gov. Spanberger's Woke Parole Board Is Set to Release the Ocean View Rapist

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 3:45 PM
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Gov. Spanberger's Woke Parole Board Is Set to Release the Ocean View Rapist
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger made a point to appoint a bunch of woke, soft-on-crime leftists to the state's parole board, and they've done nothing but release violent criminals back into the community. This includes Troy Demar, who murdered mom Christine Allen in 1998, when Allen's daughter was just three months old. Allen's family begged them not to release Demar, but the Democrats in Richmond did not care about their pain or justice.

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Demar got parole.

And now another violent criminal, Anthony McGaha, is set to go before the parole board. Known as the "Ocean View Rapist," McGaha broke into the homes of six different women and raped them.

One of the victims told Minock, "It was four in the morning and I was sleeping. Safe and sound in my home, and I was woken up by someone on top of me with a knife to my throat."

Her child was in the other room.

"A piece of me died that day," the woman said. "There's a piece of me I will never get back. If he gets out of prison, I firmly believe, and I'm not th only one that thinks that he will rape again."

Minock said former Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to the parole board arguing against McGaha's release.

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"Call the Va Parole Board and tell them NO to releasing Anthony McGaha 804-674-3081," Miyares wrote on X.

Democrats love to tout that they're the "party of women," but Spanberger is about to let a prolific rapist out on parole, and more women will undoubtedly be hurt by McGaha if he does get out of prison.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | VIRGINIA | WOKE
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