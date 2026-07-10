Here's Why a Milwaukee Coffee Shop Fears Backlash From 'Tolerant' Leftists

Vice President J.D. Vance and Dr. Mehmet Oz were in Milwaukee on July 8 to talk about the White House Fraud Task Force. Several Milwaukee-area health care businesses have been busted for fraudulently billing Medicaid for things like prenatal services, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is refusing to turn over SNAP data to help combat fraud. Evers cites 'privacy concerns' but seems unconcerned that Wisconsin officials have access to this supposedly private data. But that's a topic for another time.

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While in Milwaukee, Dr. Oz did what millions of Americans do every day: he went for coffee. And when he stopped at a Milwaukee coffee shop, employees took a picture with him. That picture was picked up by the media, and now the coffee shop fears backlash from those oh-so-tolerant Leftists.

Staff at a Milwaukee coffee shop took a photo with Dr. Oz yesterday when he was in town for an event with VP Vance.



The coffee shop owner is now is asking patrons not to hold it against them. pic.twitter.com/YcisBKTuKl — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) July 9, 2026

Steve Hawthorne, owner of Hawthorne Coffee, which is located near Milwaukee's airport, issued a statement on Instagram. Here's what it said:

I wanted to address the photo that has been circulating today. Dr. Oz stopped into our shop. It was not by invitation and we were not notified in advance. I was not there at the time. Staff snapped what they thought was a lighthearted photo behind the counter. The photo was never intended for public distribution. Unfortunately, it was shared with a local news outlet without my knowledge or permission. We immediately asked that it be removed, but that request was declined. We welcome every customer who walks through our doors. A photo with a visitor should not be interpreted as a political endorsement or statement. Hawthorne Coffee has always been about bringing people together over a great cup of coffee and serving our community. We appreciate everyone who has supported us over the years and hope you'll continue to judge us by the relationships we've built, not by a single photo taken out of context.

It's a sad indictment of the Left that a coffee shop cannot simply serve customers. The same people who sued bakers, arguing you had to serve every member of the public, now want businesses to deny service to members of the Trump administration and conservatives in general.

Who are the fascists again?

What in the hell is wrong in America right now?



The Left is terrorizing everyday Americans for taking a picture with an incredibly respectable heart surgeon because he trying to help Americans spite reducing fraud!?!?



This is the fascism that the left continuously accuses… — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) July 10, 2026

It's all Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I had coffee there. Once. I haven’t gone back because the coffee wasn’t to my liking.



Having said that, the leftist absurdity of hating anyone who doesn’t hold their exact beliefs is nutso.



Special shout-out to Molly Beck for dragging a small business into the political mud.… — Haz (@Michael_Haz) July 9, 2026

"Special shout-out to Molly Beck for dragging a small business into the political mud. Nice going, Yoko," Haz wrote.

The fact that he even needs to do this tells you everything that is wrong with today’s Democrats. https://t.co/xSv66WjOlX — Scott Kelly (@TheScottKelly) July 9, 2026

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We should not give these people power.

Please don’t harass small business owners for trivial things. There are more important things in life. https://t.co/tBPQCs4r1r — Matt Henkel (@mhenks05) July 9, 2026

Leftists make everything political, and many of them don't have real jobs, so harassing business owners gives them something to do with their pathetic lives.

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