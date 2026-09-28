Scott Bessent Just Put a Two-Week Clock on Iran’s Economic Collapse

After months of promises that often seemed to lead nowhere, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has finally put a timeline on Iran’s economic reckoning.

In an interview over the weekend, Bessent said Iran is expected to make its final oil delivery to China within the next two weeks, after which, Tehran will have little left to trade and even less leverage at the bargaining table. That would allow the Treasury Department’s Operation Economic Outcast sanctions to take full effect, tightening the financial pressure on Iran until it has little choice but to accept a U.S.-written peace agreement on American terms.

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🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 Sec. Bessent predicts Iran's economy will collapse "probably within the next 2 weeks."



"They're going to make their final deliveries of oil to China, and then they will have NOTHING."



He went on to argue that Iran is getting DESPERATE for a deal, and that promises to… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 27, 2026

"There's only 15 million more barrels of Iranian oil on the water that Iran will have nothing left to trade for anything. They will have nothing to trade for anything," the Treasury Secretary said. "Probably within the next two weeks they are going to make their final deliveries of oil to China and then they will have nothing. It is an empty set and I believe that they are feeling the pressure here and that's why they want a deal."

Without oil revenue, Iran would lose the foreign currency and tradable goods it needs to pay for imports, finance the government, and maintain its remaining economic relationships. With its economy already largely cut off from the world, and with the United States prepared to target countries and entities that provide Tehran with shadow financing, the regime is finally running out of ways to evade the pressure.

Iran recently attempted to strike a deal, but President Trump rejected it decisively. At this stage, there is little reason to offer the regime additional grace while it continues to behave as if it holds meaningful leverage. The rejection was meant to make the point unmistakable: Tehran has no cards left to play and must accept U.S. terms.

"You saw when President Trump was leaving the White House this morning that the Iranians say they'll open the Straits within seven days. Larry, the Straits are open," Bessent said. "If you take out the Iranian oil, which we're not letting out, we're not letting it out, that we're averaging now 15 to 22 million barrels a day. It was at about 20 pre-conflict so you take out the one and a half or two Iranian barrels. Think of it this way, Larry, the score is the United States one billion, more than one billion barrels have gotten out, Iran zero."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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