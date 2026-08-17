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Guess Who David Crowley Blames for Milwaukee County's High Taxes and Fiscal Mess

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 9:30 AM
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Guess Who David Crowley Blames for Milwaukee County's High Taxes and Fiscal Mess
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

This is not what leadership looks like. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley wants to be the next Governor of Wisconsin, but his record as the head of the state's most populous county is a big negative against him. Milwaukee has the highest effective tax rate in the state, the highest sales tax in the state, and the most crime out of the 72 counties in America's Dairyland.

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That buck stops with Crowley, who has been the Executive since 2020. During his tenure, he raised property taxes and doubled the sales tax for Milwaukee County residents. But instead of taking responsibility for that, Crowley is blaming Scott Walker, the Republican who hasn't been County Executive for more than a decade at this point.

"What he won't tell you is that we're picking up the mess that actually Scott Walker actually left for us," Crowley said. Scott Walker left office in 2011. After Walker, Democrats Lee Holloway, Marvin Pratt, and Chris Abele served as Executives.

In his final budget proposal, Walker recommended a budget of $1.31 billion, which was about a ten percent decrease from the previous budget and featured a flat or slightly reduced property tax levy. In short, the budget mess was not Scott Walker's fault.

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It's a refreshing change of pace.

That's what Democrats do: tax and spend.

But Scott Walker was a leader. Crowley is not.

Milwaukee County remains a fiscal train wreck, however.

There's a reason Crowley dropped out of the race on July 9.

Crowley is unpopular in Milwaukee County. He barely beat Hong in the county.

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Democrats will never take responsibility for the disasters they cause. The entire Democrat platform is to resist MAGA and ICE. Crowley himself said he's no different than Francesca Hong in terms of policy. That means the same failed leadership that has harmed Milwaukee County will simply go to Madison, and ruin the entire state.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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