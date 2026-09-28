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Just in Time for the Midterms, a Migrant Caravan Is Headed for the US Border

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 2:30 PM
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Just in Time for the Midterms, a Migrant Caravan Is Headed for the US Border
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

After months of zero illegal aliens being released at our southern border, a massive migrant caravan is heading towards the U.S., just in time for the midterms. The group calls itself "Fe y Esperanza" (Faith and Hope). It left San Pedro Sula in Honduras on September 20 and entered Mexico on September 24.

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The group then walked about 40 km in 12 hours to Tapachula, according to EFE. It camped in the city’s Bicentenario park.

It arrived with about 300 people, mostly Hondurans, and roughly doubled in size. Migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador and Haiti who were stranded in Tapachula joined it.

“I want to reach the United States,” José Zelaya, a Honduran travelling with seven relatives, told EFE. He said the group had no leaders “beyond hunger, need”.

An Ecuadorian, Vinicio Obonaga, told EFE he joined because his papers were delayed and there was no work. Leaving in a large group, he said, was the only way out of the city. He hopes to settle in Monterrey, in northern Mexico, rather than go on to the US.

Most of those interviewed by EFE cited economic hardship at home. One Honduran, Óscar Vanegas, said he had been deported seven months earlier and was trying again.

There is video of the caravan as it travels through Mexico.

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"EFE notes some may pause for work in Mexico. That does not change the intent for those aiming at illegal entry into the U.S.The last time caravans headed to the US it is because Democrats told them to come and handed them the CBP Home App.  Did no one inform them that the border is closed or did someone invite them? If so, who?" the post reads.

We wonder if this is done to prompt a standoff at the border ahead of the midterms. Do Democrats think this will help them in the election, especially if things turn violent?

Border researcher Todd Bensman said he's skeptical this group will reach the U.S. border.

Then again, in 2024, Bensman also noted that the Mexican government often breaks up these caravans into smaller groups that are then bussed in less noticeable groups to many different border crossings.

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Whatever happens with this caravan, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says it's ready to meet the group at the border.

If the caravan reaches the border, it will be a stark reminder of how bad things were during the Biden administration and why voters elected President Trump back to office in 2024.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BORDER SECURITY | DHS | HONDURAS | ILLEGAL ALIEN
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