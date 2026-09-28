Was Iran Tied to RAF Fairford Plot? Here's What Trump Says.

President Donald Trump was not pleased that the five individuals suspected of wanting to possibly conduct a terror attack at RAF Fairford in the U.K., which is also heavily used by the United States Air Force, are now out on bail.

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“I’m surprised that they’re releasing them. I wouldn’t have done that,” he told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, adding “they’ve worked with us very closely.”

"We know everything about them,” he added. “We would not have released them."

🚨 WATCH: Donald Trump says the RAF Fairford suspects should have not been bailed



"We know everything about them. We would have not released them" pic.twitter.com/3IoZDdquNj — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 28, 2026

Trump said he could be “specific” on whether or not the Islamic Republic of Iran had any sort of involvement in the attempted attack, saying only “maybe” when reporters asked about possible ties.

Trump also noted that it was a collaborative effort with British authorities to thwart the attack.

"Working with Britain, it was an amazing job. We had them under investigation,” he told reporters over the weekend. “They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great and we got them.”

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who leads National Counter Terrorism Policing in the U.K., said on Monday that the arrests came as a result of someone calling in about “suspicious vehicles in the vicinity of RAF Fairford.”

“I can confirm that following extensive interviews and enquiries, the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon,” Taylor said.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump responds to the suspected bomb plot at RAF Fairford



"Working with Britain, it was an amazing job. We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great and we got them" pic.twitter.com/PlChiTQlSx — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 27, 2026

“To be very clear, this does not mean the investigation is over. They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of enquiry,” the assistant commissioner continued, adding that “I know there is significant interest in whether the current geopolitical context has a bearing on this incident.”

Taylor added that they are “keeping an open mind in this investigation,” adding that “this may be activity committed by proxies, or individuals either knowingly or unknowingly, working on behalf of a foreign state.

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