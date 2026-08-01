Gwen Moore's Endorsement of David Crowley Shows Democrats Are Desperate to Stop Hong

You do have to admire the optimism of the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems). They not only brought David Crowley back into the governor's race a week after he dropped out, but they managed to get Gov. Tony Evers to endorse Crowley and go on a statewide campaign tour with a little over a week to go before the August 11 primary.

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Crowley earned another endorsement too, this time from Rep. Gwen Moore, whose district encompasses Milwaukee County, where Crowley serves as County Executive. Will it matter? No. But it does show Democrats aren't keen on Hong.

Scoop - Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore endorsing Milwaukee Executive David Crowley in Dem gov primary.



Calls him "effective leader" who has "delivered results for Wisconsin time and time again," per memo.



Gov. Tony Evers also backing Crowley in most chaotic primary of 2026. — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) July 31, 2026

Moore posted about her endorsement with a picture of herself and Crowley.

I am so thrilled to endorse my good friend @DavidCCrowley for governor of Wisconsin! David knows the struggles of working families because he lived them growing up right here in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/Uh99jU9Yho — Gwen S. Moore (@Gwen4Congress) July 31, 2026

The endorsement reads:

I've known David since he was a community organizer and have watched him grow into an effective leader in Milwaukee County and a dedicated husband and father. He is ready to be the next Governor of Wisconsin. David has delivered results for Wisconsin time and time again, demonstrating what is possible when we build partnerships, invest in our communities, and deliver results together. I am so proud to endorse David Crowley for Governor of Wisconsin because he is ready to lead on day one, be a leader for all of us, and move our great state forward.

Crowley is not an effective leader. Milwaukee County faces a massive 2026 budget deficit of $46.7 million. Earlier this year, Crowley's team did not renew the county's contract with United Healthcare, leaving employees, their dependents, and county retirees without health insurance coverage.

Despite this, Crowley was honored to receive Moore's endorsement.

I'm honored to be endorsed by one of my mentors and a true progressive champion for Wisconsin, @Gwen4Congress



We are building a coalition with the strength needed to defeat Tom Tiffany and deliver for Wisconsin's working families.



Let's get to work. pic.twitter.com/m55SbxPbsc — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) July 31, 2026

"We are building a coalition with the strength needed to defeat Tom Tiffany and deliver for Wisconsin's working families. Let's get to work," he wrote on X.

Current polls show Crowley with 15 percent, behind Hong at 44 percent. The primary is August 11.