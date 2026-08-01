DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Gwen Moore's Endorsement of David Crowley Shows Democrats Are Desperate to Stop Hong

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 01, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement
Gwen Moore's Endorsement of David Crowley Shows Democrats Are Desperate to Stop Hong
Scott Olson/Pool via AP

You do have to admire the optimism of the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems). They not only brought David Crowley back into the governor's race a week after he dropped out, but they managed to get Gov. Tony Evers to endorse Crowley and go on a statewide campaign tour with a little over a week to go before the August 11 primary.

Advertisement

Crowley earned another endorsement too, this time from Rep. Gwen Moore, whose district encompasses Milwaukee County, where Crowley serves as County Executive. Will it matter? No. But it does show Democrats aren't keen on Hong.

Moore posted about her endorsement with a picture of herself and Crowley.

The endorsement reads:

I've known David since he was a community organizer and have watched him grow into an effective leader in Milwaukee County and a dedicated husband and father. He is ready to be the next Governor of Wisconsin.

David has delivered results for Wisconsin time and time again, demonstrating what is possible when we build partnerships, invest in our communities, and deliver results together. I am so proud to endorse David Crowley for Governor of Wisconsin because he is ready to lead on day one, be a leader for all of us, and move our great state forward.

Recommended
Oh, No Way, Bill Maher Said That Last Night Matt Vespa Mamdani Was Barred From Speaking at Fallen Soldier's Funeral, and He Wasn't Happy About That Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Crowley is not an effective leader. Milwaukee County faces a massive 2026 budget deficit of $46.7 million. Earlier this year, Crowley's team did not renew the county's contract with United Healthcare, leaving employees, their dependents, and county retirees without health insurance coverage.

Despite this, Crowley was honored to receive Moore's endorsement.

"We are building a coalition with the strength needed to defeat Tom Tiffany and deliver for Wisconsin's working families. Let's get to work," he wrote on X.

Current polls show Crowley with 15 percent, behind Hong at 44 percent. The primary is August 11.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | POLLING | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Oh, No Way, Bill Maher Said That Last Night

Oh, No Way, Bill Maher Said That Last Night

Matt Vespa
Mamdani Was Barred From Speaking at Fallen Soldier's Funeral, and He Wasn't Happy About That

Mamdani Was Barred From Speaking at Fallen Soldier's Funeral, and He Wasn't Happy About That

Amy Curtis
Iran's Contract Killers Have Reached Britain's Streets

Iran's Contract Killers Have Reached Britain's Streets

Struan Stevenson

Trending on Townhall Videos