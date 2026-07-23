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Tipsheet

The WI Democratic Primary Just Went Completely Off the Rails

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 10:00 AM
The WI Democratic Primary Just Went Completely Off the Rails
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

The Wisconsin gubernatorial primary is gearing up to be a wild ride. With a little over two weeks to go, polls show that Francesca Hong might be a lock to win the nomination. The Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) are not happy with that, and they had pinned their hopes on Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez. She's out of the race, and desperate WisDems brought back Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who dropped out of the race on July 9.

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Polling is not good for Crowley, and now it seems an old X burner account that was run by Crowley has been found. It's causing headaches for WisDems because of some of the controversial things posted under the handle 'Dirt McGirk.'

Here's more:

Crowley had been trailing in the polls, but with a democratic socialist candidate gaining momentum in the race, some party strategists said there was a rush to present a viable alternative.

However, a deeper look at Crowley’s past social media use reveals a connection to incendiary posts about women and race, as well as derogatory LGBTQ references.

An account registered to Crowley, active from 2010 to 2014, had the username @No_pork_plz and operated under the pseudonym “Dirt McGirk.” The vast majority of the posts are from 2010.

Musings ranged from mundane to offensive.

“That’s just NASTY!!!” the account posted in May 2010. “I wouldn’t f– her with YOUR d–!!!!” #slapyourself”

Another message said, “only n— like you have #gaythoughts LOL fuggin tamberine player LOL” One post states: “#confession I’ve never boink a white woman!! Is that bad???”

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY POLLING WISCONSIN LGBTQ+

Ouch.

How was this missed?

Crowley blames the posts on another user, who just so happens to be dead.

How convenient.

Another person is claiming he had access to that account, too.

We'll see what Nitti has to say.

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Remember: the WisDems basically begged Crowley to get back into the race instead of backing Mandel Barnes, who is the only candidate polling shows beating Tom Tiffany right now. Even that's in the margin of error, too, and it's clear the WisDems are on track to lose the governor's race this year.

But at least the primary is entertaining.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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