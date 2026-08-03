NBC News Gets Wrecked for Tearful Story About Guatemalan Mother

Democrats have made it very clear that they do not, under any circumstances, want to enforce our immigration laws. They want to abolish ICE and Border Patrol, in fact, which is a de facto abolition of our immigration laws. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) at least have the spine to admit that last part out loud: the abolition of immigration laws and our borders is their literal platform.

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Meanwhile, the media keep trying to garner sympathy for illegal aliens, including lamenting that families are "separated" by deportation efforts. They did this with a Guatemalan illegal immigrant and mother, who was arrested and is being detained away from her family.

As are most criminals.

A nursing mother and Guatemalan asylum-seeker who was preparing to take her two young children to the doctor was arrested by ICE in Tennessee and is now being detained nearly 700 miles away from her family, according to advocacy groups that filed a civil rights complaint on her… — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 31, 2026

Here's more:

A nursing mother and Guatemalan asylum-seeker who was preparing to take her two young children to the doctor was arrested by ICE in Tennessee and is now being detained nearly 700 miles away from her family, according to advocacy groups that filed a civil rights complaint on her behalf. The woman, who is referred to by the pseudonym Maria Pérez, fled “extreme domestic violence” in Guatemala and was seeking asylum in the U.S. when she was arrested in Nashville in May, said Katie Blankenship, the founder and managing attorney of Sanctuary of the South, an immigration and LGBTQ civil rights cooperative. Pérez is using a pseudonym out of fear of immigration retaliation.

Pérez has a 10-month-old baby, whom she had been nursing when she was arrested, and a 2-year-old with Down syndrome. She does not have a criminal history, advocates said. “A mother getting her children into car seats to go to a doctor’s appointment is just ripped away from her children,” she said. “It’s just living an absolute nightmare. It’s a mother’s worst fear.”

This writer is a mother, and if she committed a crime, the media would not write sob stories about how she's being separated from her family. They didn't do this for the January 6 defendants, or any of the victims of illegal alien crime, like Sheridan Gorman, who was killed in Chicago.

So she was here illegally. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 1, 2026

That makes her a criminal subject to deportation.

“according to advocacy groups” 🙄 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 31, 2026

Who are totally above board and would never lie.

She also had a criminal warrant. Is there anything you clowns don’t lie about? — Mark 🥓 🥓 (@PitmasterMark69) August 1, 2026

If they told us the sky is blue, we'd check for ourselves.

Bill Melugin, who has covered immigration and the border for years, laid out all the things NBC didn't bother to tell us.

What's buried in the story and not included in this headline:



- She entered the U.S. illegally.

- She previously faced federal charges for falsely claiming U.S. citizenship.

- She was detained while a federal warrant was being served at her home (targeting her husband who is… https://t.co/NdovS2wMKV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 31, 2026

"She was detained while a federal warrant was being served at her home (targeting her husband who is facing federal charges)," the post reads.

Oh. Weird how NBC didn't frame it that way.

She has been here illegally for four years.

She has a warrant.



Why didn’t you include any of that info? https://t.co/Fm8UhOn0RI — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 31, 2026

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They do not believe being here illegally is a crime or that it should be punished.

Nothing like an unbiased headline. And what EXACTLY is the basis of a Guatemalan claim of asylum? https://t.co/Rjr157vjhB — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) July 31, 2026

She would have had to travel through Mexico to get here; she could have claimed asylum in Mexico.

Illegals get to be called mothers instead of birthing unit https://t.co/l4A2AA015U — PollySolipsism (@PollySpin) August 1, 2026

We noticed that, too.

This is all framing by NBC to make us feel bad for enforcing immigration law. Being a nursing mother—or a mother in general—is not a get-out-of-jail-free card.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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