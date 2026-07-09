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Tipsheet

Ro Khanna Claims Enforcing Immigration Law Violates Human Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 09, 2026 1:00 PM
Ro Khanna Claims Enforcing Immigration Law Violates Human Rights
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

Democrats have made it very clear that they are squarely on the side of illegal aliens, to the point where they want to abolish ICE and Border Patrol, which is a de facto abolition of our border and immigration laws. They refused to stand for Americans and the State of the Union, and during a recent hearing with Angel Families, including Jessica Gorman — the mother of Sheridan Gorman, who was killed by an illegal in Chicago — Rashida Tlaib made it clear Democrats do not care.

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Now Ro Khanna is claiming that ICE enforcing the duly enacted immigration laws of this country is a human rights violation.

"ICE has increased detentions from 1,000 a day to 2,000 a day," Khanna said. "Just last week, there were over 10,000 detentions. Now, I know ICE hasn't been as much in the news lately, after the Alex Pretti killing and the Renee Good killing, and the siege in Minneapolis and Los Angeles."

"Many people were outraged at ICE," he continued, "but we cannot ignore their continued abuse. These people being detained are being denied basic human rights. I was at the California City Detention Center. I saw someone with blood in his urine who was denied medical care. I saw rocks in the food. I saw people shivering because they didn't have clothes. We need to abolish ICE and replace it. We need to stop funding ICE that's violating human rights."

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Related:

BORDER PATROL DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Remember: America is a racist, colonialist, capitalistic nightmare that socialists must change. But it's also a place where migrants have a right to live.

No, he's saying Democrats want to protect illegal aliens.

Who will do the groundskeeping at Khanna's kids' golf courses if we deport all the illegals?

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reminded Khanna that ICE enforces the laws Congress has passed.

Democrats don't have the political will to change immigration laws, so instead they want to defund ICE as a backdoor repeal of our immigration laws.

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Because America is the greatest nation in the world and the goal of repealing our immigration laws is to destroy this country. The Democratic Socialists, who now run the Democratic Party, have said their goal is to dismantle America and Western Civilization.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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