Don't Be Fooled, All the Democrats Are Marxists

It is quite amusing to watch the internal squabbling in the Democratic Party because of the emergence of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). There are those who are trying to disavow these Marxists, but in fact, they are all Marxists. I mean, seriously, Rahm Emanuel, the fella who said, "never let a good crisis go to waste," was right there with the OG Marxist, Barack Hussein Obama. Let's not forget Obama's statement to Joe the Plumber about "spreading the wealth around." That statement certainly aligns with Marx's statement on wealth redistribution: "from each according to their ability, to each according to their need." And then there is James Carville, who recently stated on a leftist podcast that Democrats should just lie during the campaign, then do what they want when they win. Sounds a lot like the Islamist principle of taqiyya.

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These "mainstream" leftists are angry with the DSA because they are not hiding the fact that they are Marxists. They are overtly professing their allegiance to the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. These mainstream leftists are closet, covert Marxists and prefer to use deception to still attain their goals. As Vladimir Lenin said, "the goal of socialism is communism," the two economic and societal models of Marxism.

The DSA says that they want to abolish the Supreme Court, but the mainstream leftists have stated that they want to "pack" the SCOTUS. Truthfully, there is little difference in what they wish to achieve, ya know, a "fundamental transformation." The DSA says that they want to abolish the Senate. The mainstream leftists say that they want to end the filibuster and give statehood to Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, effectively solidifying leftist control of the U.S. Senate ad infinitum. The DSA wants a pure democracy with a dominant House of Representatives. They do not believe in equal representation among the states. The mainstream leftists are supporting the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC), Virginia being the latest leftist state to join, bringing the total to 18 states plus the District of Columbia. The NPVIC says that regardless of who wins the presidential vote in their respective states, they will only give their electors to the one who wins the national popular vote. Talk about disenfranchisement of voters and a threat to our representative democracy.

Staying with threats to our representative democracy, mainstream leftists want illegal immigrants to vote in our elections. Don't believe me? Look at what was just uncovered in New Jersey!

The DSA wants open borders. Well, so did Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they enacted a policy to that end, to the detriment of our national sovereignty, along with our safety and security.

Mainstream leftists and the DSA both want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, meaning turning America into a great big ol' sanctuary for illegal aliens and the criminal gang element associated. And if there is no ICE, there is no enforcement. And we know that mainstream leftist governors are signing into law dictates to prevent duly elected constitutional law enforcement agencies, sheriffs’ offices, from cooperating and collaborating with ICE to enforce our immigration laws. That is happening in Maryland and New York, as well as Illinois, California, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Washington, and Colorado.

We know that mainstream leftists and the DSA both want to "reinvent" law enforcement, meaning defund the police, if not abolish them, along with prisons.

And on top of that, disarm law-abiding American people. Couple that with the activist judges who release violent criminals out onto the streets, and what do you think happens?

Yes, totalitarian power and control, resulting in the wanton coercion, intimidation, and violence against those who disagree with the Marxists. I think the reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk tells the story.

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The mainstream leftists and the DSA both want an onerous "progressive" tax system to enable their wealth redistribution scheme. They all use the language of "paying your fair share," which is a nebulous and undetermined percentage solely based upon the whims of Marxist tyrants.

They both want to nationalize our economic production, which is exactly what Obamacare did to our healthcare system, but it is still not enough. Both the mainstream leftists and the DSA rant that healthcare is a right and demand Medicare for All, which will certainly collapse our healthcare system. Yours truly would have had to go on that wait list for the hip replacement surgery I had last December. And remember, Kamala Harris promoted the end of private health insurance; that is some Marxist bovine excrement.

So, let's not be fooled; there is no such thing as "moderate" Democrats or a Democratic Party establishment; they are all Marxists, whether overtly or covertly. They all possess a virulent hatred of our Republic and our ally Israel. The political fault lines in America are aligned with the philosophies of governance: Marxism, Islamism, and Constitutional Conservatism (Classical Liberalism). As I stated last week, these leftists are hardly liberals. As for the delusional, weak Republicans who enable the Marxists, they resemble the Loyalists/Tories of our Revolutionary War. Shame upon those who refuse to support election integrity and the SAVE America Act.

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The American ideal is rooted in individual rights, freedoms, and liberty, not the warmth of collectivism. The men who would cross the frozen Delaware River 250 years ago this December would be appalled at the cancerous ideologies we have allowed to fester in the cells of our Republic.

These are, truly and indeed, the times that try men's souls. Summer soldiers and sunshine patriots need not apply.

Steadfast and Loyal.

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