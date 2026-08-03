This Could Have Been the Reason Why Fauci Took the Fifth Over 100 Times

Former Rolling Stone editor Matt Taibbi reexamined the chaos from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s July 29th grilling on Capitol Hill. He was summoned before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, where he was questioned by Republican senators about his management of the COVID pandemic. New diary entries reveal an egotistical clown who saw himself as a rock star rather than a doctor. He also knew that vaccinated individuals were still getting infected in 2021, among other things. Additionally, he had federal workers chase cash prizes for him during the pandemic.

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So, after reviewing the mayhem from this wacky era and the media reaction that followed Fauci’s filleting, Taibbi agreed with this statement: “You cannot hate the media enough.”

One thing that Taibbi pointed out is that Fauci’s chaotic performance did nothing to weaken the religious devotion the Left has invested in this false prophet, even as science, the FBI, the CIA, and the intelligence community broadly suggest a lab leak, while also revealing Fauci as an “invidious huckster-narcissist whose reckless behavior endangered the world.”

Now, the blanket pardon Fauci received by braindead Joe Biden didn’t cover this hearing, so perjury traps abound—he took the Fifth. But there could’ve been another reason, not entirely legally based. It was pride. He didn’t want to be subjected to three hours of him tearing down his temple, especially when it came to the legal loophole the Obama administration left him to tinker with these viruses that created so much havoc. First, Taibbi delved into Fauci’s attachment to “gain of function research” (via Racket) [emphasis mine]:

To start, Covid-19 a.k.a. SARS CoV-2 is a bat virus that can’t infect bats. The reason it can’t infect bats is because of twelve nucleotides inserted into the viral genome, to create something called a “furin cleavage” site. With this addition, the virus not only lost its ability to bind to receptors in bats, but became extremely transmissible to humans. “If you remove the furin cleavage site,” wrote former CDC Director Bob Redfield in his book Redfield’s Warning, “there is no pandemic.” Either SARS-CoV-2 went through an organic mutation fundamentally changing its character in one go, or it was engineered. This is why the scientists who ended up writing the Nature Medicine article arguing for natural or “zoonotic” origin of Covid were initially shocked to the point of gallows humor when they learned about the presence of a furin cleavage site. Hence the quote from Dr. Kristian Andersen, “The lab escape version of this is so friggin’ likely because they were already doing this work.” As one virologist told me three years ago: “If someone proposes to insert a furin cleavage site in a bat SARS coronavirus in Wuhan, and then one year later we see a bat SARS coronavirus with a furin cleavage site in Wuhan, that is highly unlikely to be a natural event.” […] Unfortunately, on January 7th, 2017, the outgoing Obama White House issued a “Recommended Policy Guidance for Departmental Development of Review Mechanisms for Potential Pandemic Pathogen Care and Oversight,” also known as P3CO. This revised definition was a semantic leprechaun trick, redefining a “potential pandemic pathogen” as one “capable of wide and uncontrollable spread in human populations,” essentially creating a loophole to work with wild viruses. […] As former CDC Director Bob Redfield explained the other day: “If you start with a pathogen that’s already pathogenic for humans and you make it more pathogenic or more transmissible, that’s gain of function research,” he said. “But if you were to start with a pathogen that's not pathogenic for humans, i.e. COVID, and make it pathogenic for humans, by definition, that’s not gain of function research.” […] Fauci in his diaries complained on October 7th, 2021 about the “nonsense” in Congress “as to the gain of function issue.” In Fauci’s mind, it was a non-issue because he was legally covered by the loophole […] Fauci’s whole defense is the adverb “likely.” He concedes that the EcoHealth experiments brought about an “increase in pathogenicity,” but rather than being concerned with the real question — did that research lead to an accidental leak of a manipulated virus that killed millions? — he reassured himself that he was insulated from legal danger because the funding in question did not constitute gain-of-function research in his mind, because it was not “likely” to cause widespread transmission in humans. Added to other devastating passages from Fauci’s diaries, like the line, “given the fact that Dr. Zheng-Li Shi at the University of Wuhan has been working for years in GOF in coronaviruses to allow adaptation of the spike protein to bind to the human ACE2 receptor, we could not let this go,” there’s little doubt left that the virus was indeed “constructed,” and came from the Wuhan Institute.

I do agree that it’s time to flesh out what really happened and file it for the record, though many of us already know the baseline for this circus. We know the lines in the sand and who will say what regarding this matter.

“It’s strictly about getting to the bottom of a historical disaster, and because one blue state heartthrob is in the middle of the action, half the country is averting its eyes, trying to filibuster an investigation of global importance. God help us when this happens again,” wrote Taibbi.

But also, with those damning passages, it’s no wonder he pleaded the Fifth. Fauci’s entire legacy went up in flames last week. He didn’t want to pour gasoline on his own funeral pyre. Sorry, man, the secret is out.

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