Democrats Want to Close the Prisons, Except Not for People Like You

The current trend of Democratic Socialists of America goobers going on Fox and proudly coming out for all the weird and stupid things they support is akin to the phenomenon of a few years ago where you had furries publicly and proudly proclaiming their bizarre identity, except the people pretending to be cartoon foxes and wombats were less embarrassing. As dumb and creepy as it is to dress up as an anime marsupial and admit that their furry fetish tops “sincere people” and “long walks on the beach” on their list of turn-ons, at least the furry strange-os didn’t murder 100 million people over the last century. Of course, it’s probably only because their costumes don’t provide opposable thumbs to hold the guns.

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It’s both amusing and horrifying to watch these DSA out n’ proud people in action. It’s pretty clear they never got the memo: you’re supposed to hide the most insane parts of your agenda so normal people can be suckered in. It’s like being inside a Trojan horse, which probably has a slightly different meaning to these perverts; you want to come across as someone vaguely relatable and then only reveal your true self when you come to power. But it’s hard for them to resist the limelight. They’ve never been in the limelight before. Look at these goofs. They are a hapless collection of weirdos, losers, and mutations, the kind of people who, in a civilized society, would’ve been bullied in middle school and high school into something near normality. Along the way, our society made the mistake of celebrating freaks, and now we’re overrun by them. Worse, in some places, we’re going to be run by them.

And that’s a problem. Socialism is bad. It’s strange that you have to say it, but people seem to forget most of the 20th century when socialism, the fantasy ideology of the evil, the envious, and the cruel, was both put into practice and thoroughly repudiated. The heaps of the dead are testimony to its inevitable result. They try to get around the truth of history by claiming that true communism has never been tried—yeah, I know there is supposed to be a difference between socialism and communism, but that’s like the difference between syphilis and AIDS; one is an inevitable gateway infection for the other, and you certainly don’t want either. But based on the world’s experience with this political pathology, true communism probably means 200 million dead. Maybe even more.

Some people who, for whatever reason, cannot accept the fact that other people are just plain evil will try to whitewash Marxism by arguing that it’s merely bad policy. See, it doesn’t work, they tell you, as if that’s the reason you don’t want to put it into practice. But it’s an inhuman and anti-God ideology that twists and perverts human nature to elevate lies and murder over truth and justice. As these creeps demonstrate, socialism is simply a means for losers to take from productive people what they’re too lazy and stupid to generate on their own. That’s why you never see one of these Marxists looking forward to the revolution where they get to be the guy digging the sewer line or manning a garbage truck; no, after the revolution, the cadres are going to be the ones composing genderfluid poetry or doing interpretive dances in their gardens, conveniently forgetting that the gardens wouldn’t be theirs, nor would anything else.

No, the evil of socialism is not a bug, but rather a feature. Remember, it’s driven by hate—hate of the normal, hate of the smarter, hate of the better, hate of your parents who just didn’t get you. And every single time it’s put into practice, we see the same thing. Since everything in socialism goes against human nature, you need an apparatus of repression designed to force people to accept what nature rejects. There’s not a socialist country without thuggish police. There’s not a socialist country where you can speak freely. There’s not a socialist country where you are free because your freedom defeats the whole purpose of socialism, which is ensuring your submission to the cadres.

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We could go through all their policy prescriptions, from open borders to amnesty to free everything for everybody, thanks to the people like you who have to work to generate this bounty while the cadres are busy playing their lutes. Socialism is not about making lives better or creating prosperity or security or any of those things. It’s about jerks living out their personal psychodramas while they get off on making you miserable.

Nothing demonstrates that more than the idea of defunding the police and getting rid of prisons. After all, you wicked normal people deserve to have thugs, junkies, murderers, rapists, and other Democrat constituencies turned on you to make you pay for the crime of being you. You need to understand the deep hate that lives within all these people, and that’s why, in every single leftist sector of society, you see the actual criminals not merely being ignored but being idolized. The DSA types would free these barbarians for the express purpose of allowing those barbarians to hurt you, because you deserve to be hurt. You deserve to be killed. You deserve to be raped. Why? Because these freaks don’t like you and it amuses them to see you in pain.

But there’s a practical side to it too. The old Soviet Union understood it. Regular criminals were victims of society, and you, being the foundation of society, need to be victimized in return. If you were a regular criminal, you were treated infinitely better than someone who committed a real crime, that is, a political crime. If you opposed the regime, then you were a real criminal.

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So all this stuff about closing the prisons is just nonsense. Same with defunding the police. The DSA types have no intention of ending prisons or ending the police. They just intend to change the target demographic from actual criminals to people like you who stand up and demand your rights. In the socialist paradigm, the only real crime is opposing the socialists. And they would not hesitate to lock you up or murder you if you get in their way.

Now, some people point to the social contract by which we give up our natural right to seek justice from those who wrong us in favor of the procedures we set up through our democratic government. This allows prosecution and punishment to be taken away from what are sometimes called vigilantes and given to our properly constituted government. And these folks critique the DSA prison-closing/police-defunding agenda by pointing out that we could just become vigilantes and do the justice dispensing ourselves. But of course, that would never happen, because the socialists would see vigilantism as an actual crime. Exercising power outside of the socialist structure is unforgivable. Oh, you can rape and molest and murder to your heart’s content, but cut into the party’s action? That’s when the gloves come off. That’s when the underfunded secret police are set upon you and haul you off to the unclosed gulag with the other uppity kulaks.

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Socialism isn’t a bunch of 1960s ethnically homogeneous Swedes paying 55 percent in taxes to live moderately comfortably in clean and safe Stockholm. It’s Los Angeles in 2026 where a hobo is crapping on your lawn. It’s London in 2026 where you get arrested for tweeting unapproved things. It’s Spain in 2026, where a zillion Third World barbarians without shirts jump the border and run past cheering 20-something lefty girls in a grand de-reconquista.

We’ve actually been spoiled when it comes to defeating socialism. In the 1980s, Ronald Reagan smashed the big socialist enchilada without firing a shot. The USSR collapsed under its own weight, but that was in large part because there was a counterexample, the glorious United States of the ’80s, a beacon to the rest of the world demonstrating that there was something better. But now, the socialists are hitting everything at once. They don’t want a counterexample hanging around out there. They don’t want people to know that there’s an alternative and to be able to peacefully undo their color revolution. We were spoiled, because we defeated socialism without much bloodshed in the big scheme of things.

But this time, we may not get off so easily. Socialists don’t always just give up. Chile overthrew the communists by throwing a bunch of them out of helicopters. The Spanish Nationalists defeated a communist-run revolution through years of fighting. Once the DSA-types get power, do you think they’ll just give it up if we ask nicely? Understand what kind of America these DSA types want. Understand that they will use the engines of government, including the courts and law enforcement, against you. Understand that there will still be crimes; it’s just those crimes will be saying what you think, praying how you want, and owning guns.

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The last part is key. The last part is your backstop against perpetual tyranny. The last part is why they want you disarmed. So, buy guns and ammunition, because once the suckers and saps vote us into socialism, there is no voting our way back out of it.

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